Houston Dynamo FC Defeat FC Dallas, 2-0, in Texas Derby

May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, TEXAS - Houston Dynamo FC defeated in-state rivals FC Dallas 2-0 in a road Texas Derby tonight behind goals from midfielder Jack McGlynn and defender Griffin Dorsey.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond also managed three saves on the night to help Houston earn their sixth clean sheet of the season.

Notably, the result marks Houston's first road win of the season and their first victory in Frisco since 2011.

The Dynamo took the lead in the 64th minute when McGlynn found the back of the net with a left-footed strike from well outside the box, following a pass from Dorsey. The play marked the 21-year-old U.S. National Team midfielder's second goal of the season and Dorsey's fifth assist.

Dorsey doubled Houston's lead in the 81st minute after dribbling towards the box and playing a give-and-go with forward Toyosi Olusanya. The defender received the return pass and found the left side of the net for his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

The Dynamo had a chance to break the scoreless affair in the 21st minute when midfielder Brooklyn Raines met a corner kick delivery from McGlynn at the near post, but a Dallas defender managed to deflect the attempt behind goal.

Bond had to hustle back to his line in the 38th minute when Anderson Julio fired a deep shot from the hallway line, and the veteran goalkeeper managed to push the ball over the crossbar to keep the match scoreless. Minutes later, Bond tipped another deep shot from Shaq Moore behind goal.

Forward Amine Bassi fired a tight-angle shot from right of goal in the 42nd minute to force a quick reaction save from goalkeeper Michael Collodi.

Bond was called into action again in the 63rd minute when the English goalkeeper got up high to safely secure a strike from Luciano Acosta.

Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk had a shot on goal in the 66th minute, forcing Collodi to make a diving save to his left.

The Dynamo next travel to another in-state rival for a Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup match versus Austin FC on Wednesday, May 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the match live via Paramount+.

FC Dallas (4-5-4, 16 pts.) 0-2 Houston Dynamo FC (4-6-4, 16 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 14

Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

FC Dallas 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC 0 2 2

HOU: Jack McGlynn 2 (Griffin Dorsey 5) 64'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey 1 (Toyosi Olusanya 1) 81'

FC Dallas: Michael Collodi; Nolan Norris (Lalas Abubakar 71'), Osaze Urhoghide, Sebastien Ibeagha, Shaq Moore (Bernard Kamungo 82'); Ramiro (Katlego Ntsabeleng 82'), Kaick Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal 71'), Anderson Julio, Luciano Acosta, Pedrinho; Petar Musa (Logan Farrington 46')

Unused substitutes: Antonio Carrera, Marco Farfan, Patrickson Delgado, Manuel Cafumana

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Franco Escobar, Femi Awodesu, Pablo Ortiz (Felipe Andrade 46'), Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Jack McGlynn (Ethan Bartlow 89'), Brooklyn Raines; Sebastian Kowalczyk, Ondřej Lingr (Toyosi Olusanya 76'), Amine Bassi (Júnior Urso 89')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Nico Lodeiro, Michael Halliday

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Brooklyn Raines (caution; dissent) 44'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; dissent) 84'

DAL: Luciano Acosta (caution; dissent) 84'

DAL: Pedrinho (caution; foul) 88'

DAL: Osaze Urhoghide (caution; dissent) 90'+3'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant: Kathryn Nesbitt

Assistant: Brooke Mayo

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Robert Schaap

Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy







