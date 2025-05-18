Timbers Draw 1-1 with Cascadia Rival Seattle Sounders FC at Providence Park

May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Playing their fifth match in a 15-day span, the Portland Timbers earned a point at home with a 1-1 draw against Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC in front of a sellout crowd at Providence Park on Saturday night. Seattle struck first with a 30th minute goal, but Portland responded six minutes later with a Santiago Moreno equalizer. The Timbers remain in fourth place in the Western Conference with 23 points (6-3-5).

Home Unbeaten Streak

Tonight's result extended Portland's home unbeaten streak to a sixth straight match (3-0-3). In that span at home, the Timbers have earned 12 points with three wins and three draws, outscoring their opponents 10-6 at Providence Park.

Goal Scorers and Playmakers

Santiago Moreno scored his fourth goal of the season. It marked his 20th career goal for the Timbers. Moreno has scored in three straight home games for Portland. Notably, with Moreno's goal, the Timbers became the only club in MLS to have four players with four or more goals scored each (Antony, Kelsy, Mora, Moreno). David Da Costa tallied his team-leading seventh assist of the 2025 campaign, which is tied for second most in MLS. Da Costa has recorded five goal contributions (1G, 4A) in his last five appearances for the Timbers. Juan Mosquera registered his second assist of the campaign.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Danny Musovski), 30th minute: From the top of the box, Danny Musovski laid a pass off for Albert Rusnák, who took a touch before placing a shot into the lower left corner of the goal.

POR - Santiago Moreno (David Da Costa, Juan Mosquera), 36th minute: David Da Costa played a give-and-go with Juan Mosquera, ending up with the ball near the right-side endline before cutting a pass back across the-six-yard area. Santiago Moreno finished a first-time shot into the back of the net.

Notes

The Timbers remain in fourth place in the Western Conference with 23 points (6-3-5). Tonight's match marked Portland's fifth in a 15-day span. The Timbers are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches in regular season play (5-1-5). Tonight's result extended Portland's home unbeaten streak to a sixth straight match (3-0-3). The Timbers have earned 12 points in their last six matches at home with three wins and three draws, outscoring their opponents 10-6 at Providence Park. Santiago Moreno scored his fourth goal of the season. It marked Moreno's 20th career goal for the Timbers. Moreno has scored in three straight home games for Portland. With Moreno's goal, the Timbers became the only club in MLS to have four players with four or more goals scored each (Antony, Kelsy, Mora, Moreno). David Da Costa tallied his team-leading seventh assist of the 2025 campaign, which is tied for second most in MLS. Da Costa has recorded five goal contributions (1G, 4A) in his last five appearances for the Timbers. Juan Mosquera registered his second assist of the campaign. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made five saves in the match.

Next Game

With a quick turnaround, the Timbers will return to the road for their second match of the 2025 Lamar U.S. Open Cup, facing the San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 20 at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Portland Timbers (6-3-5, 23pts) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5-4-5, 20pts)

May 17, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

Seattle Sounders FC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

SEA: Rusnák (Musovski, C. Roldan), 30

POR: Moreno (Da Costa, Mosquera), 36

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Ayala (caution), 23

POR: Miller (caution), 35

SEA: Nouhou (caution), 50

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepéau, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 77), D K. Miller (Zuparic, 46), D Surman, D Fory (Bravo, 90+1), D Antony (Rodríguez, 66), M Da Costa, M Ayala, M Moreno (Fernández, 90+1), M Ortiz (Paredes, 46), F Mora

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, F Guerra, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 5 (Moreno, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Moreno, 1); FOULS: 19 (Ayala, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 5

SEA: GK Frei Š, D Nouhou, D A. Roldan, D Kee-Hee, D Gomez Andrade, M C. Roldan, M Ferreira (De La Vega, 71), M Rusnák, M Vargas, M Kent (Rothrock, 71), F Musovski (Minoungou, 81)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Thomas, D Bell, D Kossa-Rienzi, M Leyva, F Rosario, F Baker-Whiting

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Musovski, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Rusnák, 2); FOULS: 9 (Three players tied, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 1

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Armando Villarreal

Attendance: 25,218

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit www.timbers.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.