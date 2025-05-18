Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







Chicago Fire FC will go on a tour of the Northeast this week, facing New England Revolution in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Tuesday night in Providence, R.I, before heading to the Bronx to play New York City FC on Saturday in Matchday 15 of the MLS regular season.

Chicago will continue a road trip that began in winning fashion against Charlotte FC on Saturday night in North Carolina. Jonathan Bamba tallied the only goal of the first half, before Philip Zinckernagel scored and Brian Gutiérrez added his second brace of the season to pace a 4-1 road victory over the Crown. The four goals Chicago notched were the most ever allowed in a single home game by Charlotte, also making the Fire the visiting team with the most goals scored at Bank of America Stadium all-time.

The Fire will face New England for the third time in the Open Cup after advancing to the Round of 16 with a win over Detroit City FC 4-0 at SeatGeek Stadium on May 7. New England began Open Cup play on the road the same evening, heading south just over 20 miles to play Rhode Island FC in Pawtucket, R.I. Midfielder Tomás Chancalay scored the first goal at Centreville Bank Stadium, putting New England up 1-0 in the 38th minute. Five minutes after the break, Maxi Rodriguez scored Rhode Island FC's first goal at its new home. But two minutes before the end of regulation, Christiano Oliveira tallied his first goal with his senior side to send the Revolution to the Round of 16.

New York City FC will host the Fire on Saturday night in the second leg of a three-game homestand that began with the latest edition of the Hudson River Derby on Saturday afternoon. Hosting the New York Red Bulls at Citi Field in Queens, NYCFC got on the board in the 13th minute when Alonso Martinez's shot from long range found the corner of the goal for the 1-0 lead. Five minutes into the second half, Maxi Moralez took advantage of a mistake by the Red Bulls backline to double the lead for the hosts. Goalkeeper Matt Freese only had to make one save as the NYCFC defense held on to a 2-0 win.

Kickoff in the historic Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20, at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. The match will be transmitted on Paramount+. Chicago's regular season match against NYCFC is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. It will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (5-4-4, 19 points) at New York City FC (6-5-3, 21 points)

Saturday, May 16, 2025

Yankee Stadium - New York City

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. NYC: (3-11-8)

Last Game vs. NYC: July 13, 2024 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NYC: August 24, 2024 (2-2 D) - Citi Field - New York City (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Match notes for Chicago Fire FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match against New England Revolution will be sent to media members Monday, May 19.

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against New York City FC will be available here on Wednesday, May 21.

by the numbers

1 - Chicago's match against the Revolution in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 marks the first time the Club has played a match in the state of Rhode Island in any competition. The Fire have never faced the Revolution on the road in league play outside of Foxborough, whether at old Foxboro Stadium or current home Gillette Stadium. Chicago has played in New England three times on the road in the Open Cup, twice against the Revolution and once against the Western Mass Pioneers of USL League One. All three matches have been held in Massachusetts - once in Foxborough and twice at Lusitano Stadium in the town of Ludlow.

4 - In its last four matches across all competitions, Chicago has only allowed one goal scored by an opponent. The Fire enjoyed back-to-back clean sheets against Orlando City SC in MLS play and Detroit City FC in the Open Cup. Against Atlanta, they won 2-1 - but the 5-Stripes' lone tally was due to an own goal. The Fire's fine run of defensive form continued well into their last game in Charlotte, leading 3-0 before finally conceding to U.S. Men's National Team forward Patrick Agyemang in the 70th minute.

15 - The Fire seek their 15th road victory all-time in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Cup on Tuesday night. With a record of 14-15-4 all-time away from home in the competition, Chicago is only one win away from the .500 mark, an incredible feat given the difficulty for road teams historically. The last time the Men in Red played on the road in the Open Cup was on May 24, 2023, when they faced Austin FC in their very first meeting in the Lone Star State. Midfielders Mauricio Pineda, Brian Gutiérrez and Maren Haile-Selassie all started the match, helping the Fire advance to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over the hosts.







