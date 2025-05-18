San Diego FC Earns Point at Home in 0-0 Draw Against Sporting KC

May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) earned a point at home tonight after a 0-0 tie against Sporting KC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night. The result extended SDFC's unbeaten streak to four matches, earning points in three-straight matches at home. SDFC (7-4-3, 24 pts) now sits in third place in the Western Conference and remains unbeaten in the month of May.

Next up, SDFC will host another home match, its third consecutive game at Snapdragon Stadium when it hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 24. The match will kick off at 1:30 p.m. PT and will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes. Tickets for Saturday's match are available via SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 0-0 draw against Sporting KC, SDFC earned its third tie in Club history.

- All three SDFC ties this season have come at Snapdragon Stadium.

- SDFC is now 7-4-3 with 24 points through 14 games this season and currently sits in third place in the Western Conference standings.

- SDFC has earned points in four consecutive matches, outscoring its last four opponents 9-1.

- SDFC is now 4-1-3 at home this season.

- SDFC is now 7-3-2 against Western Conference rivals this season.

- SDFC earned seven (7) out of nine (9) available points in three matches played this week.

- After tonight's result, SDFC remains undefeated in the month of May (3-0-1).

- In its inaugural season, SDFC ranks third in goals scored in MLS in 2025, with 25 goals through 14 matches - behind San Jose Earthquakes (29) and Philadelphia Union (27).

- Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos and defender Chris McVey started tonight and played a full 90 minutes through the Club's first 14 matches, each totaling 1,260 minutes played.

- Dos Santos also recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season.

- Dos Santos now has 47 saves in 14 matches this season.

- SDFC is currently the only team in MLS to have multiple players with at least 10 goal contributions each (Dreyer and Lozano).

- Defenders Luca Bombino made his seventh start for SDFC tonight.

- Forward Milan Iloski made his seventh-consecutive SDFC appearance, replacing Luca de La Torre in the 72nd minute, marking his ninth career MLS appearance.

- Forward Emmanuel Boateng came on as a second half substitute in the 81st minute for Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, seeing action for the second consecutive match.

- Defender Oscar Verhoeven made his first start with SDFC, his third appearance with the club and his fourth in MLS.

Next Game

Next up, SDFC is set to host Western Conference rival LA Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 24 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes.

Match Information

2025 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC (7-4-2, 23 pts) vs. Sporting KC (3-8-3, 12 pts)

Saturday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

KC - Jansen Miller (caution 9')

SD - Ánibal Godoy (caution 21')

SD - Luca Bombino (caution 37')

KC - Zorhan Bassong (caution 46')

KC - Manu Garcia (caution 68')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK CJ Dos Santos; D Oscar Verhoeven (Willy, 72'), D Christopher McVey, D Paddy McNair, D Luca Bombino; M Aníbal Godoy (Onni Valakari, 60'), M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Luca de la Torre (Milan Iloski, 72'); F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Emmanuel Boateng, 81'), F Alex Mighten (Tomás Ángel, 81').

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pablo Sisniega, D Ian Pilcher, D Franco Negri, M Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES; 1

SPORTING KC: GK John Pulskamo, D Robert Voloder, D Khiry Shelton (Andrew Brody, 59'), D Tim Leibold (Logan Ndenbe 59'), D Jansen Miller, M Jacob Bartlett, M Manu Garcia (Memo Rodriguez, 86'), M Zorhan Bassong, M Erik Thommy -C- (Daniel Salloi, 60'), F Shapi Suleymanov F Santiago Munoz (Mason Toye, 84')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ryan Schewe, Dany Rosero, M Jake Davis, D Logan Ndenbe, F Stephen Afrifa.

TOTAL SHOTS: 2; SHOTS ON GOAL: 1; FOULS: 20; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 3

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: Cloudy, 60 Degrees

Attendance: 25,233

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







