San Diego FC Weekly

May 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (6-4-2, 20 pts) returns to Snapdragon Stadium for a pair of home matches this week, beginning with Colorado Rapids (4-4-4, 16 pts) on Wednesday, May 14. Three days later, SDFC faces Sporting Kansas City (3-8-1, 10 pts) on Saturday, May 17. Kickoff for both matches is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio broadcasts will be available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

SDFC heads into the Club's first-ever midweek match following a 2-1 road win over St. Louis CITY SC on May 10, featuring second-half goals from forwards Milan Iloski and Anders Dreyer. The victory marked the team's second consecutive win and ended a three-match road losing streak for SDFC.

Wednesday's clash with Colorado marks San Diego's 13th MLS regular season match and seventh at home. It's also the second meeting between the two Western Conference clubs, with the Rapids earning a 3-2 win in their previous encounter on April 12 in Colorado.

Saturday's match will be the first-ever meeting between SDFC and Sporting KC. Sporting has struggled on the road this season, winning just once in six away matches.

Tickets for both matches are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.







