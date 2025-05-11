Timbers Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to Five with 1-0 Win Against Sporting Kansas City

May 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers shutout Sporting Kansas City with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Providence Park. Santiago Moreno scored Portland's lone goal in the 10th minute off a bicycle kick, assisted by David Da Costa and Antony. Additionally, Maxime Crépeau recorded his first clean sheet of the season with three saves. With the result, the Timbers maintained their third-place position in the Western Conference (6-3-3, 21pts).

Home Unbeaten Streak

Tonight's result extended Portland's home unbeaten streak to five straight matches (3-0-2). In that span at home, the Timbers have earned eleven points with three wins and two draws, outscoring their opponents 9-5 at Providence Park. Notably, tonight's clean sheet marked Portland's second in its five-game unbeaten streak.

Active Players

Antony tallied his seventh assist of the year and fifth game in a row with an assist. He's tied for the league lead in goal contributions with 11 (4G, 7A) and assists (7). David Da Costa tallied his sixth assist of the season. Da Costa has registered an assist in three consecutive matches. Maxime Crépeau recorded his first clean sheet of the season in his third appearance.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Santiago Moreno (David Da Costa, Antony), 10th minute: David Da Costa played a chipped pass from the left side of the box to Santiago Moreno centrally, who controlled the ball in mid air before scoring off a stunning bicycle kick to the far side of the goal.

Notes

With the result, the Timbers maintained their third-place position in the Western Conference (6-3-3, 21pts). The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak at home to five games (3-0-2). In their home unbeaten streak, the Timbers have earned eleven points with three wins and two draws, outscoring their opponents 9-5 at Providence Park. Notably, tonight's clean sheet marked Portland's second in its five-game unbeaten streak. Maxime Crepeau recorded his first clean sheet of the season. Santiago Moreno scored his third goal of the season. Antony tallied his seventh assist of the year and fifth game in a row with an assist. Antony is tied for the league lead in goal contributions with 11 (4G, 7A) and assists (7). David Da Costa tallied his sixth assist of the season. Da Costa has registered an assist in three consecutive matches for Portland.

Next Game

With a quick turnaround, the Timbers will go on the road against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, May 14 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (6-3-3, 21pts) vs. Sporting Kansas City (3-8-1, 10pts)

May 10, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Moreno (Da Costa), 10

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Bravo (caution), 67

SKC: Suleymanov (caution), 73

SKC: Davis (caution), 74

Lineups:

POR: GK Crepéau, D Mosquera, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Bravo, M Ortiz, M, Ayala (Paredes, 68), M Da Costa (Rodriguez, 78), F Antony, F Moreno (Fernandez, 78), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 68)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D E. Miller, D Smith, D Zuparic, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Moreno, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Moreno, 2); FOULS: 14 (Kevin Kelsy, 6); OFFSIDES: 6; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 3

SKC: GK Pulskamp, D Brody (Shelton, 69), D Voloder, D Leibold (Bassong, 69), D Miller, M Radoja, M Bartlett (Davis, 46), M García, F Salloi Š (Thommy, 69), F Suleymanov (Munoz, 81), F Joveljic

Substitutes Not Used: GK Schewe, D Rosero, M Rodriguez, F Afrifa

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Salloi, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Salloi, 3); FOULS: 13 (Radoja, 3); OFFSIDES: 2;CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 1

Referee: Ricardo Fierro

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Adorae Monroy

VAR: Daniel Radford

Attendance: 21,287

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

