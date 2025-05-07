Timbers Road Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rescheduled for September 24

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Major League Soccer today announced that the Portland Timbers' road match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, originally slated to take place on Saturday, May 31, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at BC Place.

The Sept. 24 match will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

