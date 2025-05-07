Revolution Academy Teams to Participate in 2025 MLS NEXT Flex Tournament on Saturday
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18, Under-16, and Under-15 teams begin play in the 2025 MLS NEXT Flex tournament at Maryland SoccerPlex from May 10-13. New England is one of 32 teams competing in each age group, having earned their qualification through points-per-game standings in the MLS NEXT regular season. The Revolution will kick off group play on Saturday, as all three teams look to secure their spots in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
The U-18s are set to take on St. Louis CITY SC, Barca Residency Academy, and Jacksonville FC in Group J play at MLS NEXT Flex. Last Saturday, Defender Aidan Reilly (2007 - Pembroke, Mass.) tallied the lone goal for New England against the New York Red Bulls, his second goal of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.
The U-16s will compete in Group B alongside Orlando City SC, ALBION SC Los Angeles, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. New England's U-16s are coming off a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls last weekend, with forward Josh Macedo (2009 - Santa Clarita, Calif.) netting the equalizer in the 83rd minute.
The U-15s will compete against Houston Dynamo FC, Miami Futbol Academy Rush, and Modesto Ajax United in Group F action. They enter the tournament on the back of a 4-0 shutout over the Boston Bolts last Saturday. Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) tallied twice, while Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) and Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) also scored in the match.
New England's U-14s and U-13s were also in action last weekend, hosting the Boston Bolts at the Revolution Training Center in Foxborough. The U-14s earned a 4-0 victory, with Musah Adamu recording two goals and one assist. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) and Navayush Gurung (2011 - Medford, Mass.) each added a goal, while goalkeeper Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) earned the shutout in net for New England.
The U-13s topped the Boston Bolts, 3-0, last weekend. Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.) and Luca Cicione (2012 - Warwick, R.I.) both found the scoresheet, while Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) posted a goal-and-assist performance. Goalkeepers James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) and Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) split time between the posts to preserve the clean sheet.
While the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s begin MLS NEXT Flex action on Saturday, New England's U-14s and U-13s have the weekend off. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy. More information about the 2025 MLS NEXT Flex competition can be found here.
UNDER 18s
New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York Red Bulls U-18s
Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility
New England Revolution 1, New York Red Bulls 3
Scoring Summary:
RBNY - 16'
NE - Aidan Reilly (Unassisted) 28'
RBNY - 46'
RBNY - 81'
Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Sage Kinner, Damario McIntosh, Aidan Reilly, Sheridan McNish (Edon Zharku 75'); Enzo Goncalves (Josh Poulson 68'), Bryan Norena, Edwin Flores (Giuseppe Ciampa 60'); Raphael Alves, Cristiano Carlos (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 60'), Robert Nichols III.
Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga.
UNDER 16s
New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York Red Bulls U-16s
Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility
New England Revolution 1, New York Red Bulls 1
Scoring Summary:
RBNY - 43'
NE - Josh Macedo (Unassisted) 83'
Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Zayden Bediako; Alex Glassman (Kauan De Campos 46'), Levi Katsell (Isaiah Claverie 70'), Chris Scott (Jonathan Cante 70'); Brandon Velez (Edon Zharku 82'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Simon Medina (Kaleb De Oliveira 60').
Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis.
UNDER 15s
New England Revolution U-15s vs. Boston Bolts U-15s
Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 4, Boston Bolts 0
Scoring Summary:
NE - Lucas Pereira (Shifaq Fazl) 28'
NE - Shifaq Fazl (Bayron Morales-Vega) 48'
NE - Lucas Pereira (Braeden Anderson) 60'
NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Jesse Ebere) 80'
Revolution U-15s: JV De Almeida (Zach LaPierre 40'); Tobin Farmer, Makai Harr, Niaz Sacirbey (Alex Lewis 40'), Jude Chisholm (Braeden Anderson 40'); Andrew Hsu, Frankie Caruso (Alex Gomes 50'), Logan Azar (Jesse Ebere 50'); Bayron Morales, Shifaq Fazl (Rikelme De Almeida 50'), Davi Pereira (Lucas Pereira 15').
Substitutes Not Used: None.
UNDER 14s
New England Revolution U-14s vs. Boston Bolts U-14s
Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 4, Boston Bolts 0
Scoring Summary:
NE - Arthur Bernardino 10'
NE - Navayush Gurung (Musah Adamu) 60'
NE - Musah Adamu (Kai Nielsen) 70'
NE - Musah Adamu (JP Munko) 72'
Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie, Thierry Maurer (JP Munko 40'), Jason Kamerzel-Smith (Stefan Gorea 40'); Hans Marten (Kai Nielsen 40'), Boston Kahoalii (Brennan McWeeny 40'), Jeremiah Moyano; Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang 40'), Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu 40'), Shayne Dos Santos (Navayush Gurung 40').
Substitutes Not Used: None.
UNDER 13s
New England Revolution U-13s vs. Boston Bolts U-13s
Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Revolution Training Center
New England Revolution 3, Boston Bolts 0
Scoring Summary:
NE - Jayden Lefter (Unassisted) 50'
NE - Gavin Rybak (Unassisted) 58'
NE - Luca Cicione (Gavin Rybak) 68'
Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Juju Gomez, Ivan Pokinboroda, Darragh Nugent, Ayden Gomes; Enrique Rosado, Sami Chao, Marlito Quijada; Jayden Lefter, Gavin Rybak, Noah Alcin.
Substitutes Used: Xavier Farone, Vik Chitnis, Asher Cotter, Luca Cicione, Drake Roberts.
