Kerwin Vargas Is Third Player to Reach 100 Appearances for Charlotte FC

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







With Tuesday's start in Cary, Kerwin Vargas becomes the third player in Charlotte FC history to make 100 appearances for the club across all competitions. Brandt Bronico and Kristijan Kahlina were the first to reach the feat last season.

In his 100th appearance, Kerwin scored the fourth goal of the night as Charlotte FC advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup. The goal marked his 20th for the club in all competitions and his first in Open Cup play. Vargas has notched two goals in all competitions during the season. He also added an assist on the night, serving up Nikola Petkovic for the third goal.

The Columbian has started a match in every competition Charlotte FC has played: the MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, and U.S. Open Cup.

CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO FIRE

Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition party shirt presented by Daimler Truck North America.

