Leagues Cup Ticket Info: Secure Your Spot at Chase Stadium for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
What a season it has been for Inter Miami CF, and we are just getting started! Leagues Cup is back for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol! Don't miss the opportunity to bring your energy, excitement, and passion as we look to achieve Leagues Cup glory once again.
Join us as we take on three different outstanding Mexican teams from Liga MX in the 2025 Leagues Cup Group Stage, all at Chase Stadium.
Starting TODAY, fans who registered for the presale will get exclusive access to purchase the Leagues Cup Three-Game Bundle, which includes tickets to all Group Stage matches-with the same seats-for a significantly discounted rate.
Starting TOMORROW Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. ET Inter Miami Season Ticket Members, Chase cardholders and pre-sale signups will get exclusive pre-sale access to purchase individual march tickets for the Club's 2025 Group Stage Leagues Cup matches. Keep an eye on your inbox so you don't miss this exclusive opportunity!
The general public will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets on Thursday, May 8 starting at 2 p.m. ET. See ticket links below.
Match Schedule - All Matches at Chase Stadium (Kickoff Times TBC)
Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas
Date: July 30
General public on-sale on May 8 starting at 2 p.m. ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Necaxa
Date: August 2
General public on-sale on May 8 starting at 2 p.m. ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Pumas
Date: August 6
General public on-sale on May 8 starting at 2 p.m. ET
Inter Miami will be making its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023 in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club. In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.
Leagues Cup Ticket Info: Secure Your Spot at Chase Stadium for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol
