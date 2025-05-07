FC Dallas Advances to Round of 16 with 3-1 Win over AV ALTA FC

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defeated AV ALTA FC of USL League One, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Toyota Stadium to advance to the Round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

EL CAPI CON EL GOL

Luciano Acosta scored his first goal for FC Dallas in Open Cup play and his third overall in the tournament. The match also marked his 300th domestic appearance of his career.

GOAL ONE FOR PITBULL

Midfielder Kaick netted his first career goal for FC Dallas in the 43rd minute, marking his first professional goal, and giving Dallas the 2-1 lead. Midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng provided the assist on the score.

BERNIE REUNITES WITH A GOAL

Midfielder Bernard Kamungo scored his first goal of the season in the 71st minute to extend Dallas' lead 3-1. The goal was his first since Oct. 21, 2023. Defender Shaq Moore assisted Kamungo's goal.

GO DIEGO GO

Homegrown midfielder Diego Garcia made his FC Dallas debut after signing a Homegrown contract in the 2025 offseason. Garcia appeared over 50 times with North Texas SC from 2023-25. FC Dallas finished the match with seven players who have featured for North Texas SC: Michael Collodi, Nolan Norris, Pedrinho, Diego Garcia, Logan Farrington, Bernard Kamungo and Tarik Scott.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas resumes MLS action on Saturday, May 10, against Real Salt Lake. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium. The match will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and the FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On his message to the team about the Open Cup format...

"It's five finals. Five finals ahead of them, four now and they've got to play everyone like it's a final, like this (tonight). It's not like league play where you get to make mistakes and you've got a game the next week. You get punished in this format. If you lose, you're out, right? So you have to heighten the concentration, mentality, and effort. All that's got to be there and you can't take plays off. That's the tournament format and I love this format because of that nature, because of the pressure. They've got four finals left, that's how I describe it."

On Diego Garcia's debut performance...

"The kid is growing in front of our eyes and in all the right ways. This was his night to get his debut, and he's gonna have plenty more (opportunities) coming down the road. We'll take a look at it. There were a few nerves, right? There were a couple little giveaways that, for a young guy getting his debut, is natural. But with Diego, if you look at what his response was to his turnovers, nobody gets behind the ball harder and faster than he does, so that's his response. His mentality is top level, and that's why I don't worry about his mistakes, because of the warriorhood getting behind it."

Midfielder Diego García

On making his FC Dallas debut tonight...

"It felt amazing making my debut tonight. From last year to this year, it feels like my work is paying off. I just want to thank the fans, players and coaches for this opportunity."

On the trust from the coaches in his play...

"It's an amazing compliment. Mistakes will happen, but the coaches have shown confidence in me, and that trust from the staff means a lot. Those words help carry on my confidence through the games and training."

Midfielder Bernard Kamungo

On tonight's match...

"These games are very hard. People take it lightly, but it's very hard to play these games because you don't get a second chance, this is it. We just try to focus as much as we can on this game, and forget about Saturday's game, we just have to keep going."

On scoring tonight...

"I've had a lot of personal growth in these last couple months, Coach Quill has helped me a lot as well as my teammates. I'm always up for a challenge and just be able to challenge my teammates and help the team, that's always the goal. I'm always excited, today I scored, and hopefully I can just keep going from here."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.