Houston Dynamo FC Extends a First Team Loan for Felipe Andrade from Fluminense FC
May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC has extended a first team loan from Fluminense Football Club in Brazil for defender Felipe Andrade, the Club announced today. The loan runs through the 2025 season with an option to buy.
Andrade joined Houston Dynamo 2 on loan in February, starting all six of his MLS NEXT Pro appearances this season. He contributed to two clean sheets and recorded one assist.
The 22-year-old made his first team debut with the Dynamo in a 2-1 friendly victory versus the El Salvador National Team in March.
Andrade made his Fluminense first team debut on June 21, 2023, versus Clube Atlético Mineiro and has since gone on to make 27 appearances across all competitions for the senior team, gaining valuable experience through the Brasileiro Série A, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.
