Houston Dynamo FC Begin U.S. Open Cup Play at Phoenix Rising FC

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off their 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, May 7, facing USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC on the road in the Round of 32. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. CT at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, and Dynamo fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network.

If the Dynamo advance to the Round of 16, Houston will face the winner of Austin FC and El Paso Locomotive. If Austin wins, Houston will travel to Q2 stadium for the next round. If El Paso wins, Houston will host them in the next round at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023 when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium) in 2023. Houston's goal scorers on the night were Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Houston never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.

Notably, Dynamo assistant coach Juan Guerra joined Houston from Phoenix last year after serving as their head coach and leading the club to its first USL Championship title in 2023.

The champion of this 110th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Houston returns to MLS play on Saturday, May 10, hosting the Club's Season 20 Celebration Match on Alumni Weekend at Shell Energy Stadium versus Seattle Sounders FC.

WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at Phoenix Rising FC

WHEN: Wednesday, May 7 - 9:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

English: Chris Wittyngham and Ricky Lopez-Espin

