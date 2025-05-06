LAFC to Face Club América in Play-Off Match for a Place in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Statement from FIFA:
FIFA welcomes the decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reject the appeals of CF Pachuca, Club León and Asociación Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in relation to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025©.
In line with the applicable tournament regulations, FIFA has decided that the team to be admitted as a replacement for Club León will be determined through a play-off match between LAFC (runners-up to Club León in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup) and Club América (top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup confederation ranking at the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the last season taken into account for clubs to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025).
The play-off match winner will automatically qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and will take the position of Club León in Group D.
Further details regarding the play-off match, including: the date, venue, kick-off time and ticket sales, will be communicated in due course.
