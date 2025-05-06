Colorado Rapids Loan Defender Michael Edwards to Charleston Battery

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has loaned defender Michael Edwards to Charleston Battery in the USL Championship, for the remainder of the 2025 season. Under the terms of the loan agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall Edwards at any time.

"This move is a great opportunity for Michael to build on the progress he's made with our club," said Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's shown steady growth over the past few seasons, and this loan gives him the chance to gain consistent minutes in a competitive setting. We're looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop with Charleston."

Edwards, 24, is in his fourth season with the Rapids after initially signing a Homegrown Player contract with the club in 2021. Over his Rapids career, the 6'4" defender has made five regular-season appearances with two starts while logging 233 minutes in MLS play. He has also featured in two U.S. Open Cup matches and played a key role for Rapids 2 over the past three seasons, registering 41 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, 3,420 minutes, and contributing two goals and one assist.

Before making his MLS debut, Edwards spent two loan stints with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2021 and 2022, helping the team reach the Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2021 and the Conference Finals in 2022.

Originally signed as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2021 season, he joined the Rapids after the club acquired his Homegrown Priority from D.C. United. Prior to arriving in Colorado, he developed in D.C. United's Academy before spending three years with VfL Wolfsburg, progressing from the U-19 team to Wolfsburg II.

Charleston Battery, founded in 1993, calls Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina home and is led by head coach Ben Pirmann. Charleston currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Edwards becomes the latest player to represent both the Rapids and Charleston Battery, joining the likes of Kevin Anderson, Micheal Azira, Scott Cannon, Raul Diaz Arce, Paul Dougherty, Andrew Dykstra, Paul Grafer, Rivers Guthrie, Wolde Harris, Dusty Hudock, Aaron King, Rick Titus, Alan Woods, and Deklan Wynne. The connection between the two clubs also includes coaching ties. Former Rapids head coach Tim Hankinson led both teams during his career, while Rapids Gallery of Honor inductee Conor Casey coached Charleston following a standout playing career in Colorado and a stint as the club's interim head coach.

TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids loaned defender Michael Edwards to Charleston Battery of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season, on May 6, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.