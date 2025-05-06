Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Take on MLS NEXT Flex

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







From May 9 through 13, the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health will be in action at this year's MLS NEXT Flex, which sees the top academy MLS NEXT teams compete in search of clinching a berth in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Our Academy's U-15, U-16,U-17 and U-19 sides are set to take on the competition at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md in the tournament that will feature 232 teams across the four age groups.

Each team qualified based on their points-per-game ranking in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT regular season division standings. The qualifying teams in each age group were drawn into groups of four - U15 and U17 (16 groups) and U16 and U19 (13 groups) - and the winners of each group will automatically qualify for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Below we break down our team's schedule at this year's MLS NEXT Flex:

Inter Miami CF Academy U-15 (Group I)

May 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET: vs. Chicago FC United

May 11 at 1 p.m. ET: vs. Wake FC

May 13 at 1 p.m. ET: vs. LA Galaxy

Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 (Group L)

May 10 at 9 a.m. ET: vs. San Francisco Glens FC

May 11 at 10:45 a.m. ET: vs. New York City FC

May 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET: vs. Colorado Rapids

Inter Miami CF Academy U-17 (Group I)

May 9 at 12:15 p.m. ET: vs. Cedar Stars Academy Bergen

May 11 at 3:15 p.m. ET: vs Midwest United FC

May 13 at 1 p.m. ET: vs. Strikers FC

Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 (Group L)

May 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET: vs. Queen City Mutiny FC

May 10 at 2 p.m. ET: vs. Michigan Jaguars

May 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET: vs. Colorado Rapids

Additionally, below are the details on how teams can qualify for the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in each age group.

U-15 Age Group

32 total teams will qualify for the U15 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Sixteen teams will qualify based on regular season performance in their division. Sixteen additional teams will qualify through MLS NEXT Flex, the competition at the Maryland SoccerPlex from May 9-13.

U-16 Age Group

32 total teams will qualify for the U16 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Eleven MLS NEXT Elite and eight MLS academies will qualify based on regular season performance in their division. Thirteen additional teams will qualify through MLS NEXT Flex, the competition at the Maryland SoccerPlex from May 9-13.

U-17 Age Group

32 total teams will qualify for the U17 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Sixteen teams will qualify based on regular season performance in their division. Sixteen additional teams will qualify through MLS NEXT Flex, the competition at the Maryland SoccerPlex from May 9-13.

U-19 Age Group

32 total teams will qualify for the U19 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. Eleven MLS NEXT Elite and eight MLS academies will qualify based on regular season performance in their division. Thirteen additional teams will qualify through MLS NEXT Flex, the competition at the Maryland SoccerPlex from May 9-13.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.