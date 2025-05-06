New York City FC Partners with NYC Votes
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced a partnership with NYC Votes aimed at driving voter participation in upcoming New York City elections this year. Ahead of the primary election on June 24 and general election on November 4, this partnership encourages New Yorkers to make their voices heard at the polls.
With several city offices up for election this year, New York City voters have a major opportunity to shape decision-making in their communities. The primary election will also feature Ranked Choice Voting, enabling voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference, providing more choices and more power to New Yorkers. To learn more about Ranked Choice Voting and how it works, visit nycvotes.org/how-to-vote/ranked-choice-voting/.
"NYC Votes is thrilled to partner with New York City FC to make sure New Yorkers have a game plan for our citywide elections this year," said Jadel Munguia, Assistant Press Secretary at NYC Votes. "Just like we need the strongest possible starting lineup on the football pitch, New Yorkers want elected leaders who will stand strong for their communities - which is why it's so important to study up on Ranked Choice Voting, figure out when and how you're going to vote, and pledge to make your voice heard."
Early voting for the primary election begins on Saturday, June 14 and runs through Sunday, June 22. Primary Election Day is on the following Tuesday, June 24. For information on where to vote, how to register, and what's on your ballot, visit nycvotes.org.
NYC Votes is an initiative of the New York City Campaign Finance Board, a nonpartisan, independent city agency that helps bridge the gaps that have historically made it harder for New Yorkers to participate in democracy. NYC Votes is on the streets in communities helping New Yorkers get registered, make a plan to vote, and build power through civic engagement.
