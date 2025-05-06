Revolution Begin 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Campaign on Wednesday at Rhode Island FC

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The New England Revolution will begin its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign in the Round of 32 on Wednesday night, May 7, visiting USL Championship side Rhode Island FC. The first meeting between the two sides kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., and is available to watch on Paramount+. Listen to Brad Feldman and Matt LaPan call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2.

New England, the 2007 U.S. Open Cup winner and three-time tournament finalist, begins this year's competition after reaching the Round of 32 in its most recent Open Cup run in 2023. The Revolution will take on Rhode Island FC for the first time on Wednesday night, looking to improve upon their 10-4-3 all-time record against USL opposition, including a 3-1-2 record on the road. Wednesday's fixture marks the Revolution's 48th match in the historic tournament, with the original MLS club holding a 23-19-5 all-time record in the domestic cup competition.

New England enters Wednesday's clash in impressive form, currently riding a four-game winning streak, with five wins in the last six MLS outings. Most recently, the Revolution earned a 2-0 triumph at Toronto last weekend, headlined by goals from Carles Gil and Leo Campana. Gil, who now has a team-high five goals on the year, and six goal contributions in his last six games, has tallied three goals and three assists in four U.S. Open Cup appearances. The Spaniard is one helper shy of matching Pat Noonan for the most assists by a Revolution player in the tournament.

Defensively, New England has kept four consecutive clean sheets, including three straight shutout wins on the road for the first time in team history. The Revolution's current 385-minute shutout streak is now tied for the third longest in team annals, while their seven goals conceded this season are a league low and the club's fewest ever through the first 10 games of a season.

The champion of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a single-elimination tournament and the nation's oldest domestic cup competition, earns a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions League. With the tournament match scheduled between two league contests, Head Coach Caleb Porter has a wealth of options available if he elects to rotate his lineup for the knockout match in Rhode Island. Goalkeeper Alex Bono, a two-time Open Cup participant and four-time Canadian Cup championship winner, eyes his New England debut on Wednesday. Fellow MLS veterans Brandon Bye, the owner of three assists in Open Cup play, and Maxi Urruti, who has scored five goals in 11 tournament appearances, could also feature in Head Coach Caleb Porter's squad.

Midfielder Jackson Yueill could provide another experienced presence to the midfield, as he owns 11 career appearances in the U.S. Open Cup with San Jose. Defender Andrew Farrell, currently the longest-tenured athlete in Boston men's professional sports, ranks third in club history with 15 games played in the tournament. In the attack, Argentine forwards Tomás Chancalay and Luca Langoni are both seeking their Open Cup debuts. In addition to these established veterans, the U.S. Open Cup has long been a showcase for emerging young talent. Central midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, an 18-year-old who already possesses Uganda National Team experience, could make his first team debut after already logging one goal in five starts in MLS NEXT Pro with Revolution II.

Rhode Island FC, the 2024 USL Championship's Eastern Conference winners in their first season, advanced to the Round of 32 after defeating USL League One expansion club Portland Hearts of Pine, 2-1, on April 15. The Ocean State club currently holds a 1-3-2 record in league play, following their scoreless draw with San Antonio FC in their home opener at Centreville Bank Stadium last Saturday. Head Coach Khano Smith, a former Revolution player who won three Eastern Conference titles with New England from 2005-07, leads a team that includes former Revolution first-team Homegrown signees Zachary Herivaux and Isaac Angking, as well as Revolution Academy alumni Joe Brito, Kevin Vang, Cole Dewhurst, Dani Rovira, and Amos Shapiro-Thompson.

Wednesday night's winner will host either Chicago Fire FC or Detroit City FC in the Round of 16, which will take place two weeks later from May 20-21. On Saturday, May 10, the New England Revolution will visit Eastern Conference side Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Round of 32

New England Revolution at Rhode Island FC

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Centreville Bank Stadium (Pawtucket, R.I.)

WATCH

Paramount+

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)

