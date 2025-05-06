Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Secure Place in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The magic of the Open Cup never disappoints.
Charlotte FC advances to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup after taking down North Carolina FC in extra time. The match was a slog for 90 minutes, and neither side could find a breakthrough. Then, extra time happened, and five goals were scored.
Charlotte FC's side was heavily rotated, with only Andrew Privett as the regular starter in the XI tonight. Jahkelle Marshall-Rutty made his first start for The Crown at left back. When you have that many new pieces together on the pitch, it will be a bit clunky, and it was. Charlotte controlled the game and tempo, but the timing was a struggle in the final third.
Then on came Liel Abada, Patrick Agyemang and Brandt Bronico. They immediately impacted the level of play, and chances started flowing. But the match headed to ET goalless. Not too far into ET, Abada found the back of the net, and a sense of relief was felt, but only for a fleeting moment. NCFC scored one minute later, and we were back to level.
Charlotte FC locked in after that and put away three more goals, locked up shop, and secured the victory. Agyemang had a towering header to make it 2-1, something you love to see him start to do more, winning those types of headers.
Nikola Petkovic and Kerwin Vargas would get the third and fourth goals.
An admirable goal for Kerwin Vargas to get in his 100th appearance for Charlotte FC in all competitions.
Charlotte is now off to face D.C. United in the Round of 16 after D.C. took down the Charleston Battery 2-0. The date and time for the match will likely be determined after all the round of 32 matches are complete.
NEXT MATCH:
NEXT AT HOME:
CHARLOTTE VS. CHICAGO FIRE
Charlotte FC take on Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium on May 17 at 7:30 p.m. The first fans to arrive will receive a limited-edition party shirt presented by Daimler Truck North America.
