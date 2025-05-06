Ten CF Montréal Academy Players Selected by Canada's U16 Team
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Patrick Arana Véliz, Léon Arkhurst, Oliver Bitté Essoukan, Éloi Breton, Samsy Keita, Prince Kiede, Zaky Lachhab, Gabriel Pandolfo, Raphaël Pascal and Lucas Rheault have been selected by Canada's U16 national team for two training camps in May.
Gabriel Pandolfo, a 15-year-old goalkeeper, will take part in the first training camp from May 8 to 18 in Poland, at a UEFA development tournament organized by the Polish Football Association. Canada will play friendly matches against Egypt (May 13), Ireland (May 15) and Poland (May 18).
Goalkeeper Samsy Keita (15), defenders Léon Arkhurst (15), Zaky Lachhab (15) and Lucas Rheault (16), as well as midfielders Patrick Arana Véliz (16), Éloi Breton (16), Oliver Bitté Essoukan (15), Prince Kiede (15) and Raphaël Pascal (16) will head to Guadeloupe for a second training camp from May 25 to June 1, where will they take part in a friendly tournament.
All ten players are currently with CF Montréal's U16 team in the MLS NEXT league.
Éloi Breton and Zaky Lachhab joined the organization via the Pre-Academy. Oliver Bitté Essoukan, Gabriel Pandolfo and Samsy Keita joined the Club from CS Longueuil in 2023 for the first two and 2024 for the third. Prince Kiede and Léon Arkhurst joined the academy respectively in 2023 and 2024 from CS Montréal Centre. Patrick Arana Véliz, trained at CS Saint-Laurent, joined the organization in 2024, as did Lucas Rheault, who arrived from Northside United FC in Edmonton, Alberta. Raphaël Pascal joined the Club in 2023 from Celtix Haut-Richelieu.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2025
- Nashville SC Advances in U.S. Open Cup with 1-0 Win over Chattanooga - Nashville SC
- D.C. United Win 2-0 against the Charleston Battery at Audi Field - D.C. United
- CLTFC advances to Round of 16 and will face D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Secure Place in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Begin 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Campaign on Wednesday at Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- Two New Assistant Coaches with CF Montréal First Team - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Take on MLS NEXT Flex - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Begin U.S. Open Cup Play at Phoenix Rising FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Commemorative Jersey Auction for Club's Family Day Match on Saturday, May 10 - Chicago Fire FC
- LAFC to Face Club América in Play-Off Match for a Place in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup - Los Angeles FC
- New York City FC Partners with NYC Votes - New York City FC
- Belonging, Ownership and Pride: FC Cincinnati Supporters in the AAPI Community Celebrate Their Club as the Club Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Sign Six T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match - Portland Timbers
- New York City FC Announce New Youth Soccer Initiative 'Regional Hubs' - New York City FC
- Ten CF Montréal Academy Players Selected by Canada's U16 Team - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids Loan Defender Michael Edwards to Charleston Battery - Colorado Rapids
- New York Red Bulls Name Veteran Marketing Leader Katie Nahoum Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Brand and Fan Growth - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- Two New Assistant Coaches with CF Montréal First Team
- Ten CF Montréal Academy Players Selected by Canada's U16 Team
- CF Montréal Edged by Philadelphia Union, 2-1
- CF Montréal Hosts the Philadelphia Union Saturday at Stade Saputo
- CF Montréal Knocks out Toronto FC