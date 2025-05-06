New York Red Bulls Name Veteran Marketing Leader Katie Nahoum Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Brand and Fan Growth
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, NJ - New York Red Bulls President & General Manager Marc de Grandpré announced today that veteran marketing leader Katie Nahoum has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, a strategic move to accelerate the club's brand expansion and strengthen fan engagement. Nahoum will oversee all marketing and communications efforts and report directly to de Grandpré.
"We are thrilled to welcome Katie to the Red Bulls' family at such a pivotal time in our evolution," said de Grandpré. "Katie's proven track record of building iconic, high-growth brands makes her the ideal leader to elevate our marketing strategy. She will also bolster our emotional connection with the fans and help drive the next phase of our growth. Her passion, integrity, creativity and team-first approach will be a powerful force across our entire organization."
Nahoum brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling iconic consumer brands in the wellness, food and lifestyle sectors. Her leadership at KOS, Whisps, Boll & Branch and KIND Snacks delivered breakthrough brand strategies, major sales growth and award-winning innovation helping brands expand their reach, relevance and market leadership.
"I am truly honored to join this storied club that has inspired generations of soccer fans," Nahoum said, a Monmouth County-resident and Long Valley, NJ-native. "As a proud 'Jersey Girl', I can't wait to build deeper connections with our loyal supporters and welcome a new generation of fans. Together, we'll continue to create unforgettable experiences for everyone who walks through the gates of Sports Illustrated Stadium."
The Red Bull New York Executive Leadership Team is Marc de Grandpré (President & General Manager), Jochen Schneider (Head of Sport), Kari Cohen (Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel), Christina Giunta-Quarino (Chief of Staff), Claire Noonan (Senior Director, Human Resources), Shaun Oliver (Vice President, Operations), Logan Smith (Vice President, Strategy & Analytics) Joe Stetson (Chief Commercial Officer) and Luis Garcia Vazquez (Chief Financial Officer).
