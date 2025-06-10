New York Red Bulls Announce Assistant Coach Vedad Ibišević Departs Club

June 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have announced today that Assistant Coach Vedad Ibišević has departed the club.

"I want to thank Vedad for all his contributions on our coaching staff over the last 18 months," said Head Coach Sandro Schwarz. "He played a big role in our playoff run last year and also the start we have had to this season, we wish him all the success in his future endeavors."

Ibišević, 40, joined New York on February 2, 2024, following serving as an assistant coach for Hertha Berlin from 2022-2023. He played collegiately at Saint Louis University in 2003, where he was named one of the Top 25 recruits in the nation. He played professionally for Paris Saint-Germain, Alemannia Aachen, TSG Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04. Ibišević played internationally for Bosnia and Herzegovina, where made 83 appearances and scored 28 goals. He played in Bosnia and Herzegovina's first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2014, where he scored the first-ever Bosnian goal in FIFA World Cup history against Argentina.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.