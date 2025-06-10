Copa de Medios Is Back at Chase Stadium: Teams Unveiled for Thrilling Third Edition of Inter Miami's Annual Media Appreciation Event
June 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF is thrilled to be hosting media for a special Media Appreciation Day event this upcoming Thursday, June 12, highlighted by the 2025 Inter Miami CF Copa de Medios. The unique event at Chase Stadium ahead of the start of the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ on June 14 - featuring Inter Miami against Egyptian club Al Ahly FC in the tournament's opening match - will be dedicated to celebrating our esteemed local, national, and international media members who play a significant role in elevating our Club and capturing the captivating stories of Inter Miami for our fans worldwide. This year, the Copa de Medios will feature four teams competing to be crowned 2025 Copa de Medios champions.
For the third edition of Copa de Medios, participants will gear up in full kits, including jerseys, shorts, and cleats, inside the Chase Stadium locker rooms. Following the initial preparations ahead of kickoff, media members will carry out an official warm-up with First Team trainer before battling it out on the pristine pitch of Inter Miami's home ground. The immersive experience is designed to give media members a first-hand glimpse into an athlete's perspective, helping enrich the way they cover the Club and the game itself.
Format
For the first time in history, the Copa de Medios will feature four teams and two semifinal matches that will be played simultaneously (Matchups: Pink vs. Black & Blue vs. White) followed by the final. The winner of each semifinal match will earn an appearance in the decisive Copa de Medios final.
In an exciting first, one of the teams will debut Inter Miami's new Third Kit ahead of the Inter Miami First Team's official appearance in it on the pitch.
Inter Miami's main partner, Royal Caribbean, will proudly be present at the event, offering a special photo opportunity on the concourse featuring the official Icon of the Match trophy, presenting a grand prize for the winning team (details to be announced onsite), and presenting the Icon trophy at the Official Copa de Medios Trophy Ceremony.
Festivities
In addition to the match, media joining the event will enjoy a selection of elevated menu items and the VIP suite treatment. Concourse activities will include footprints from Inter Miami CF partners, Royal Caribbean and Mas +, and more. Media will also have the chance to check out the Inter Miami CF Team Bus.
Teams and Rosters
The competition is heating up! Check out the full list of media all-stars battling for Copa de Medios glory. Semifinals will feature Pink vs. Black & Blue vs. White, followed by the highly-anticipated final.
