Columbus Crew Sign Crew Academy Product Tristan Brown

June 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Tristan Brown as a Homegrown Player through the 2028 season with Club options for 2029 and 2030. The 17-year-old Crew Academy product is the second-youngest player to sign a Homegrown contract with Columbus (Ben Swanson in 2015) and 24th overall.

"Tristan's signing is a proud moment for our entire Club. It's a reflection of his consistent effort since joining our Academy, as well as our Academy staff's dedication to developing players throughout our pathway," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Tristan has taken full advantage of every opportunity to grow and learn. He is a talented young player with a strong work ethic, and we are proud to see him take this next step of his Crew journey."

"Signing a Homegrown contract with the Columbus Crew is both an incredible honor and the fulfillment of a lifelong dream," said Brown. "To wear this badge and represent not just myself and my family, but this amazing club and the Columbus community, is everything I've worked toward. My gratitude goes first to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I'm also extremely thankful to my family, coaches and everyone whose support and belief in me have made this moment possible. This signature isn't the end goal; it's just the beginning. The hard work continues."

On March 22, Brown became the second-youngest player (17 years, five months and three days) in Crew history to make his MLS debut with the First Team when he entered in the 73rd minute and helped preserve the shutout in a 0-0 draw against NYCFC. He made his second MLS appearance as an 80th-minute substitute during the 1-1 road draw at CF Montreal on May 14.

This year, Brown has started all seven MLS NEXT Pro matches played, tallying two assists. He also started all three of Crew 2's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches and notched a goal in the 4-1 win over the New York Renegades in First Round action.

Brown started with the Crew Academy in August 2022 at the Under-15 level after spending time with the Michigan Wolves, a Crew Network club. He ultimately joined Crew 2 on an amateur agreement at the start of the 2024 season before signing an MLS NEXT Pro contract in August. In 2024, Brown appeared in 20 matches (16 starts), helping Crew 2 reach their third consecutive Eastern Conference Final. For his efforts, Brown was selected to participate in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game hosted at Historic Crew Stadium as part of the week-long All-Star festivities in Columbus.

In 2023, Brown contributed in two Crew 2 matches, including his first start (71 minutes) during a 4-0 win in the Heck is Plausible match against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sept. 17.

The Novi, Mich., native has participated in two U-17 USYNT camps: October 2023 in Portland, Ore. and March 2024 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Brown joins Taha Habroune, Stanislav Lapkes, Cole Mrowka and Sean Zawadzki as the five Crew Academy players on the current roster.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign midfielder Tristan Brown as a Homegrown player on June 10, 2025. Brown is under contract through the 2028 season with Club options for 2029 and 2030.

Name: Tristan Brown

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Oct. 17, 2007

Hometown: Novi, Mich.

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Columbus Crew 2







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.