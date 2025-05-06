Nashville SC Advances in U.S. Open Cup with 1-0 Win over Chattanooga

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Tuesday night at GEODIS Park with its 1-0 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Defender Josh Bauer scored for the Boys in Gold and goalkeeper Brian Schwake secured a clean sheet in his first career Nashville SC appearance and start.

History made: Defender Chris Applewhite became the first Nashville SC homegrown player and the youngest Boy in Gold to start for the first team at just 17 years and 256 days old.

Hello, Nashville: Two Boys in Gold made their team debuts Tuesday night: midfielder Bryan Acosta and goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Acosta logged a 79-minute shift after missing the start of the season due to injury while Schwake earned the clean sheet. Ten players have now made their NSC debuts this season.

Bauer buries it: Bauer's first half tally was his third goal in eight matches this season. The defender has now scored in three competitions for Nashville SC, recording a goal in his club debut in a Leagues Cup Showcase in September 2022 and scoring twice in MLS play in 2025.

Next up: Nashville SC will return to MLS play when it hosts Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park for API Heritage Night presented by Publix on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

improved to 5W-1L-1D all-time in U.S. Open Cup play

is 4W-0L-0D in U.S. Open Cup matches at GEODIS Park

has seven goals from defenders this season across all competitions

Bryan Acosta made his Nashville SC debut, logging 79 minutes

Chris Applewhite became the first-ever homegrown player and youngest player (17 years 256 days) to start for Nashville SC

Josh Bauer scored his third goal in eight matches across all competitions

Teal Bunbury made his first start this season

Matthew Corcoran made his first start since March 1, 2025 at the New York Red Bulls

Jack Maher is tied for the team lead among current Nashville SC players in USOC appearances with seven since the club joined MLS (Alex Muyl, Taylor Washington)

Wyatt Meyer

made his first start since March 1, 2025 at New York Red Bulls

made his USOC debut

Alex Muyl is tied for the team lead among current Nashville SC players in USOC appearances with seven since the club joined MLS (

Jonathan Pérez made his first start since March 22, 2025 vs. CF Montréal

Brian Schwake

made his Nashville SC debut, recording his first start as a Boy in Gold and securing a clean sheet

made his USOC debut

Taylor Washington is tied for the team lead among current Nashville SC players in USOC appearances since joining MLS with seven (also, Jack Maher and Alex Muyl)

Xavier Valdez made his first Nashville SC matchday roster

Patrick Yazbek made his USOC debut when he subbed in at the 79 th minute

Box score:

Nashville SC (1W-0L-0D in U.S. Open Cup) vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (0W-1L-3D in U.S. Open Cup)

May 6, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 1

CHA: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Josh Bauer 18'

Discipline:

CHA: Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis (Caution) 32'

NSH: Bryan Acosta (Caution) 58'

CHA: Alhassan Alhassan (Caution) 65'

CHA: Alhassan Alhassan (Second Caution, Ejection) 80'

CHA: Matthew Bentley (Caution) 84'

CHA: Michael Knapp (Caution) 87'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Brian Schwake; Taylor Washington (Jack Maher 31'), Wyatt Meyer, Josh Bauer, Jonathan Pérez (Alex Muyl 79'); Ahmed Qasem, Bryan Acosta (Patrick Yazbek 79') Gastón Brugman, Matthew Corcoran; Teal Bunbury, Chris Applewhite

Substitutes : Andy Najar, Xavier Valdez, Hany Mukhtar, Eddi Tagseth

CHA starters: Ricardo Jérez Figueroa; Omar Gómez (Tobi Jnohope 80'), Declan Watters, Eric Kinzner; Kimball Jackson (Owen Green 46'), Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis (Wynand Wessels 79'), Michael Knapp, Joshua Ramos; Omar Hernandez (Gharett Morris 91'), Zahir Vasquez Hernandez (Alhassan Alhassan 59'); Matthew Bentley

Substitutes: Jason Smith

Match officials:

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

AR1: Chris Schurfranz

AR2: Austin Holt

4TH: Wes Caouette

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy

