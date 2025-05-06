New York City FC Announce New Youth Soccer Initiative 'Regional Hubs'
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced the formation of a new Youth Programs initiative known as Regional Hubs. Open to boys and girls aged 5-11 years old, Regional Hubs will provide top-tier youth soccer training and development opportunities for young athletes in the region. The first Regional Hub will be established on Long Island at Long Island University and be open to children living in local communities.
The following programs will take place at this Regional Hub:
City Roots (U5 - U8)
Available for both boys and girls, "City Roots" is designed to introduce young players to the fundamentals of soccer in a fun and supportive environment. City Roots consists of two training sessions during the week and will take place during the fall and spring.
Girls Teams (U9 - U11)
The Girls Team program will be an extension of New York City FC's existing Girls Program, providing players with avenues for growth through teams and comprehensive developmental programs. Teams will operate year-round and continue the Club's Girls Program commitment to provide participants with training and the opportunity to compete at the highest levels within the sport for this age group.
Boys Select Teams (U9 - U11)
The Boys Select Teams will offer talented players the opportunity to train and compete within a professional club environment. Teams will operate year-round and expand the Club's commitment to provide participants with training and the opportunity to compete at the highest levels and a pathway to the NYCFC Boys Academy.
Summer Camps
Available for both boys and girls, Summer Camps at Regional Hubs will consist of four weeks of programming in partnership with Manchester City that provide players with an experience delivered by two prominent City Football Group clubs. With International coaches from Manchester City and local New York City FC Youth Programs coaches, players will be immersed in a camp that provides an insight into training like a player.
"Our goal at New York City FC is to be best-in-class across all levels of youth soccer. Through our programs, we provide top-tier training and development opportunities for young athletes in the region while also fostering an inclusive environment that encourages growth and passion for soccer," said Kevin Dorn, Director of Youth Programs at New York City FC. "Regional Hubs will serve to identify and develop top talent at younger age groups with the goal of creating pathways for players."
Regional Hubs will serve as a new opportunity to develop youth players under New York City FC's methodology and be identified by our local scouts and New York City FC Academy staff. The Club will continue to monitor all local clubs and teams to identify top players throughout the region.
The Regional Hub on Long Island will serve as the pilot site for the new initiative, with the goal of establishing more Hubs throughout the New York metropolitan area. For more information about Regional Hubs and to learn how to register, visit www.newyorkcityfc.com/youth/regional-hub-long-island.
