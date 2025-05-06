Two New Assistant Coaches with CF Montréal First Team

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday the nomination of Maxime Leconte and Lorenzo Pinzauti as assistant coaches of the first team.

CF Montréal also announced the departure of assistant coach Ludovic Taillandier. The Club would like to thank Ludovic for his work and wishes him the best for the rest of his career.

After five years with the CF Montréal Academy, Maxime Leconte will be making the leap to the first team. Since last September, he has served as head coach of the U18 team in MLS NEXT. From 2022 to 2024, he was at the helm of the Club's U17 team. In 2024, he notably guided the U17s to an MLS NEXT Cup playoff berth.

Leconte began his professional career with Association de soccer de Blainville as an instructor from 2010 to 2019. He joined the CF Montréal Academy full time as a video analyst in March 2020, following a few years as instructor with the Pre-Academy.

A graduate of the UQAM School of Management, Leconte holds a Canada Soccer B coaching licence.

Lorenzo Pinzauti was previously the head match analyst and technical collaborator of Serie C club US Ancona in 2023. He will reunite with Marco Donadel, who was the Ancona head coach during that year. The 30-year-old Italian began his professional career in 2018 as a match analyst with Italian Serie D club Real Forte dei Marmi-Querceta.

In August 2019, Pinzauti joined Serie A club ACF Fiorentina's academy as a match analyst and technical collaborator with the U15 team (2019-2020), U17 team (2020-2021) and U18 team (2022-2023). During the 2021-22 Serie A season, Pinzauti had joined AC Spezia Calcio as an assistant coach and head match analyst.

A graduate in political science at the University of Florence, Pinzauti holds a UEFA D coaching licence and a match analyst licence from the Italian football federation.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.