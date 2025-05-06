Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Commemorative Jersey Auction for Club's Family Day Match on Saturday, May 10

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the launch of the Club's 2025 Commemorative Jersey Auction, with all proceeds benefitting the Chicago Fire Foundation's P.L.A.Y.S. (Play, Learn, Achieve, Youth, Soccer) Program, presented by Meridian. The 2025 Commemorative Jerseys feature limited-edition numbers specially designed by youth participants in the P.L.A.Y.S. Program and will be worn in-game by Fire Players during the Club's May 10 Family Day match versus Atlanta United. Following the match, players will autograph their jerseys for the auction winners.

The Fire's 2025 Commemorative Jerseys take inspiration from the more than 1,400 students who participate in the Foundation's P.L.A.Y.S. Program annually. Program students were asked to draw images of what the Chicago Fire and the sport of soccer mean to them. The Club then used these drawings to create the specially designed nameplates and numbers that will be featured on the Fire players' jerseys on Saturday. The 2025 Commemorative Jerseys will be worn in-game coinciding with the Club's Family Day match. Highlighted by an early kickoff time, Family Day will be centered around the Club's littlest fans, including a Sparky plush giveaway, face painters, caricature artists, mascots and costumed characters, along with kid takeovers around the stadium.

The 2025 Commemorative Jersey Auction officially launches today, Tuesday, May 6 at 3:00 p.m. CT and will close at the end of halftime during the May 10 match. Fans can visit jersey.givesmart.com or text "JERSEY" to 76278 to place a bid for their favorite player's jersey. To place a bid in-stadium on May 10, fans can visit the Chicago Fire Foundation table located at Section 138 near the Midway Club, where staff will be onsite to assist in bidding. Winning bidders who will be present at the May 10 match will have the opportunity to have their jersey signed in-person by the corresponding player after the match. Winning bidders who are unable to attend the May 10 match will have their autographed jersey mailed to them. For more information on the 2025 Commemorative Jersey Auction, please click HERE.

All proceeds from the 2025 Commemorative Jersey Auction will benefit the Chicago Fire Foundation's proprietary P.L.A.Y.S. Program, presented by Meridian. The P.L.A.Y.S. Program is committed to enhancing the academic performance and development of key social and emotional (SEL) skills of elementary school students through a sports-based curriculum, curriculum, serving more than 1,400 youth annually. The P.L.A.Y.S. Program not only teaches soccer skills, but also explicitly teaches SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) traits and values such as emotional control, goal setting and attainment, cooperation and respect and communication and teamwork. For more information on the Chicago Fire Foundation and its programs, please visit: chicagofirefc.com/foundation.

Fans can also support the P.L.A.Y.S Program by purchasing the "Chicago Fire Foundation T-Shirt" - a limited-edition, red t-shirt bearing the Fire crest on the front and "CFFC 97" on the back using the same specially designed numbers and lettering that will appear on the players jerseys. Shirts will be available for purchase at the Chicago Fire Team Store located in Soldier Field's South Courtyard, available in youth ($35) and adult ($40) sizes. Proceeds from the "Chicago Fire Foundation T-Shirt" will benefit the P.L.A.Y.S. Program.

Tickets for the May 10 match are available starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. Kickoff at Soldier Field is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

