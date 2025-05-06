CLTFC advances to Round of 16 and will face D.C. United
May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Charlotte FC advances to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup for the 3rd time in Club history
Three goal scorers were substitutes who scored their first U.S. Open Cup goals: Liel Abada, Patrick Agyemang and Nikola Petkovic
Kerwin Vargas capped off the night with the fourth and final goal for CLTFC; it was the Colombian's first Open Cup goal
Defender Jack Neeley made his Charlotte FC debut becoming the second Homegrown player to play in an official competition
Defender Bill Tuiloma captained the squad while Nick Scardina picked up his first assist for CLTFC
The Club will move on to face D.C. United on May 20th or 21st in the nation's capital Match Info: U.S. Open Cup - Round of 32
Location: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park
North Carolina FC Starting XI: Fitzgerald (GK), Washington, Donovan, Hodge, Burner, Maldonado, Marin, Servania, Da Costa, Anderson, Perez
Substitutions: Mentzingen (76'), Al-Qaq (76'), Somersall (76'), Sundstrom (105'), Luckhurst (105')
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham (GK), Scardina, Privett, Tuiloma, Marshall-Rutty, Diani, Williamson, Tavares, Vargas, Toklomati, Smalls
Substitutions: Agyemang (78'), Abada (86'), Bronico (86'), Petkovic (102'), Neeley (105'), Ream (105')
Goals:
97' - CLT - Abada (Assist: Scardina)
99' - NCFC - Mentzingen (Assist: Maldonado)
104' - CLT - Agyemang (Assist: Diani)
119' - CLT - Petkovic (Assist: Vargas)
120'+3' - CLT - Vargas (Assist: Agyemang)
Discipline:
14' - CLT - Diani (Yellow)
35' - CLT - Toklomati (Yellow)
36' - CLT - Tuiloma (Yellow)
59' - NCFC - Washington (Yellow)
111' - CLT - Marshall-Rutty (Yellow)
120'+4' - CLT - Vargas (Yellow)
