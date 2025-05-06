D.C. United Win 2-0 against the Charleston Battery at Audi Field

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United (1-0-0) 2 v. 0 Charleston Battery (1-1-0)

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 32

May 6, 2025 - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

Player Notes

Forward Jacob Murrell scored his second goal of the season for D.C. United in the sixth minute of extra time. Murrell recorded six recoveries and two shots on target in 120 minutes played.

Midfielder Randall Leal recorded his first two assists of the season for the Black-and-Red. Leal created the most chances in the match with three and went completed 10 passes into the final third in 75 minutes played.

Defender Derek Dodson made his second start for D.C. United this season. Dodson recorded four tackles and had six interceptions in 120 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Joon-Hong Kim made his first start for D.C. United since April 6th against the San Jose Earthquakes. Kim recorded four saves and his second clean sheet of the season.

#DCvCHS

The Black-and-Red are 3-1-0 against the Charleston Battery all-time in U.S. Open Cup matches.

D.C. United has a 2-0-0 record against the Charleston Battery at home in U.S. Open Cup matches.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 1-0-0 at home in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup.

D.C. United Lineup: Joon-Hong Kim, Matti Peltola (Jared Stroud 82'), Garrison Tubbs, Kye Rowles, Derek Dodson, Boris Enow (Rida Zouhir 61'), Brandon Servania, David Schnegg (Aaron Herrera 46'), Hosei Kijima (Fidel Barajas 72'), Jacob Murrell, Hakim Karamoko (Randall Leal 46')

Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Christian Benteke

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

Charleston Battery Lineup: Luis Zamudio, MD Myers, Rubio Rubben (Cal Jennings 61'), Arturo Rodríguez (Douglas Martinez 84'), Aaron Malloy, Chris Allan (Mark Segbers 85'), Juan Torres, Nanan Houssou (Emilio Ycaza 99'), Joey Akpunonu, Michael Edwards (John Klein 109'), Langston Blackstock (Nathan Dossantos 91')

Unused Substitutes: Christian Garner

Head Coach: Ben Pirmann

