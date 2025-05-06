Timbers Sign Six T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match

May 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed six T2 players to short-term loan agreements ahead of the team's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match against Tacoma Defiance tonight, May 6. Defenders Sawyer Jura and Blake Pope, midfielders Adolfo Enriquez and Daniel Nuñez, and forwards Gage Guerra and Kyle Linhares will all join the Timbers for the midweek matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) at Starfire Sports Complex on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Guerra, a 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection out of Louisville, currently leads T2 with three goals. Linhares, also a 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection, has two goals and a team-leading two assists in 2025. Enriquez, Jura and Nuñez are all products of the Timbers Academy while Pope is in his third season with T2.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Following the team's May 6 U.S. Open Cup match, the Timbers will return to league play hosting Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.