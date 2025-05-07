Columbus Crew Sign Midfielder Daniel Gazdag to Multiyear Contract Extension

May 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed midfielder Daniel Gazdag to a multiyear contract extension. The Hungarian Designated Player is guaranteed through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with Daniel and secure his long-term future with the Club," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "Since he arrived in Columbus last month, we have seen first-hand Daniel's talents as a player and his great presence in the locker room, and we are thrilled that he will remain a part of our Club for years to come."

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with the Crew," said Gazdag. "As my family and I settle into our new home, I can fully focus on what I am here for, which is to win games and titles with the Crew!"

Acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Union on April 11, Gazdag made his Black & Gold debut two days later. After entering the match at halftime, the Hungarian made an immediate impact with a tidy give-and-go with Dylan Chambost, who played it forward to Diego Rossi for the eventual game-winning goal in the 55th minute of a 2-1 road victory at St. Louis CITY SC. The 29-year-old has started two of his three appearances thus far in his Crew tenure.

Prior to joining the Black & Gold, Gazdag scored a franchise-high 59 goals for the Union from 2021-2025, and registered 14 game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. Last season, Gazdag tied a team high with 17 goals and added three assists, his third consecutive season with more than 10 goals.

In 2022, Gazdag earned MLS Best XI honors after setting the Union single-season record with 22 goals, one shy of Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar. On Decision Day, Gazdag posted a hat trick and provided an assist in the Union's 4-0 victory over Toronto FC, becoming just the sixth player in MLS history with at least 20 goals and 10 assists in a single regular season. He also led the Union to the club's first MLS Cup appearance and scored Philadelphia's opening goal in 3-3 match that was eventually won by LAFC in penalties. Gazdag proceeded to tally double-digits goals (14) and assists (11) in 2023.

Internationally, Gazdag has earned 29 caps for the Hungarian Men's National Team, scoring four goals. He made senior debut in a friendly vs. Montenegro on Sept. 5, 2019, and scored his first international goal on March 31, 2021, against Andorra. In the recent March FIFA window, Gazdag appeared in both of Hungary's UEFA Nations League Playoff matches against Türkiye.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign Daniel Gazdag to a multi-year contract extension. Gazdag is guaranteed through 2027 with a Club option for 2028, announced on May 7, 2025.

