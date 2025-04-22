Columbus Crew Acquire $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC for International Roster Spot

April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today the acquisition of $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2025 GAM and $125,000 in 2026 GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew today acquire $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2025 GAM and $125,000 in 2026 GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

