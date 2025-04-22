Columbus Crew Acquire $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC for International Roster Spot
April 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today the acquisition of $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2025 GAM and $125,000 in 2026 GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew today acquire $250,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2025 GAM and $125,000 in 2026 GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
Check out the Columbus Crew SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2025
- Columbus Crew Acquire $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC for International Roster Spot - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Columbus Crew - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United and DC Power Football Club Partner with Sequel to Provide Complimentary Feminine Hygiene Products at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Earthquakes Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones in Trade with Columbus Crew - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Acquire $425,000 in General Allocation Money and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes for Defender DeJuan Jones - Columbus Crew SC
- Canada Soccer Announces CANWNT Home Matches in Winnipeg and Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Announces New Youth Development Programming and Summer Coaches Symposium - Minnesota United FC
- D.C. United Recalls Homegrown Forward Kristian Fletcher from Nottingham Forest FC Loan - D.C. United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Acquire $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC for International Roster Spot
- Columbus Crew Acquire $425,000 in General Allocation Money and International Roster Slot from San Jose Earthquakes for Defender DeJuan Jones
- Columbus Crew Drop 0-1 Decision to Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Acquire Hungarian Midfielder Daniel Gazdag as Designated Player Via Cash-For-Player Trade with Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Cesar Ruvalcaba