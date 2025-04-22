2025 Generation adidas Cup: Young Garys Earn Wins against International Competition in Annual Club Academy Tournament

The FC Cincinnati Academy recently concluded play in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup, an annual, week-long tournament held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida from April 12-20, featuring competition against some of the best international and domestic academy sides. The Young Garys were represented by the U16 and U18 teams, as each age group competed in group stage and knockout round play of the tournament.

The U16s kicked things off for the FC Cincinnati Academy at this year's competition with a 1-0 win against fellow MLS academy side Seattle Sounders. Islam Imran tallied the lone goal of the match to give the Young Garys three points in their first group stage match. Imran also tallied a goal in the team's second group stage match against Charlotte FC which finished in a 2-2 draw but went the way of the Young Garys in penalty kicks by a score of 5-4.

The U16s finished group stage play with a 1-0 loss to Belgian side KRC Genk, which set the stage for a Premier Playoff Bracket matchup with Sporting Kansas City. Chance Malilo scored a late goal to bring the match level against Kansas City where the Young Garys would win 5-3. The U16s would drop their next match against French side Toulouse FC, 2-0.

The U18s earned a point in a 1-1 draw to open their group stage campaign as forward Stefan Chirila scored his first of two group stage goals against Real Salt Lake. Salt Lake would take an extra point against the Young Garys in the shootout. Chirila led the charge for the U18s in the team's second group stage match, a 1-0 win over New York City FC. The Young Garys would drop their final match against CF Monterrey, 1-0, and bow out of the Premier Playoff Bracket to Nashville SC, 1-0.

The U16s also picked up wins against Atlanta United FC and German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, a 2-0 and 2-1 result, respectively, in the Generation adidas Showcase. The U18s took down Premier League academy Leicester City FC, 2-1, and beat Inter Milan in a shootout after a goalless draw to wrap up play.

