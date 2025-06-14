FC Cincinnati Blanks New England Revolution, 1-0
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati returned to the win column, defeating the New England Revolution 1-0 Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
The Orange and Blue improved to 10-5-3 (33 points) and remain in second place in the Eastern Conference standings just past the halfway point of the MLS Regular Season. The win snapped a nine-game unbeaten streak for New England (6-5-5, 23 points).
Kévin Denkey's 26th minute goal was the difference as the Designated Player scored in his third consecutive match. He has scored 13 times in all competitions for Cincinnati in his debut season, 11 in league play.
Roman Celentano and the FC Cincinnati defense secured a sixth clean sheet of the season. The Orange and Blue swept the Revs for the first time in club history, winning both matchups this season by a 1-0 scoreline.
FC Cincinnati are back in action north of the border Wednesday, June 25 at CF Montréal. Kickoff from Stade Saputo is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Orange and Blue return home Saturday, July 5 to host Chicago Fire FC for Salute to Service. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets remain available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
AS IT HAPPENED
CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 26' (0-1) - Cincinnati broke out in transition, with Kei Kamara taking the ball across midfield and holding up play for the Orange and Blue offense to provide numbers in support. Kamara found Pavel Bucha, who placed a ball in towards the box to Kévin Denkey. Denkey found Luca Orellano across the box, who then played provider back to Denkey, sending a cross in to where only the striker could stab home the night's opening goal.
GAME NOTES
- FC Cincinnati swept the New England Revolution for the first time in club history. FCC have now won both regular season matchups from nine Eastern Conference opponents at least once in a season.
- FC Cincinnati are 10-3-3 in the month of June since the start of the 2021 season.
- FC Cincinnati won for the second-straight year at Gillette Stadium and are unbeaten in four straight seasons at New England in league play.
- FC Cincinnati are 9-2 this season in games decided by one goal and are 37-10 in one-goal games since the start of the 2023 season, both leading MLS.
- FC Cincinnati's 23 road wins since the start of the 2023 season lead MLS and the club's five road wins this season are tied for second-most this season.
- Kévin Denkey scored in his third straight match, marking his first goal streak in MLS play of three-straight matches.
- Roman Celentano made his 128th appearance for FC Cincinnati, moving past Brandon Vazquez and alone into fourth all-time in the club's all-time history in games played.
- Celentano recorded his 37th career clean sheet for FC Cincinnati.
- Obinna Nwobodo made his 122nd appearance for FC Cincinnati, moving past Álvaro Barreal and alone into sixth all-time in the club's all-time history in games played.
- Nwobodo now sits 14 minutes shy of becoming the fifth player in the club's MLS history to reach 10,000 minutes played for the club.
- FC Cincinnati gave the Revolution their first halftime deficit of the season.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution
Date: June 14, 2025
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts
Attendance: 27,184
Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET
Weather: 58 degrees, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
NE: 0-0-0
CIN: 1-0-1
NE - None
CIN - Kévin Denkey (Orellano) 26'
LINEUPS:
CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Alvas Powell 75'), Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 84'), Matt Miazga (C), Gilberto Flores, DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Evander, Kei Kamara (Corey Baird 64'), Kévin Denkey (Tah Brian Anunga 84')
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters, Teenage Hadebe, Gerardo Valenzuela
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
NE: Aljaz Ivacic, Ilay Feingold, Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason, Brayan Ceballos (Maxi Urruti 64'), Alhassan Yusuf, Matthew Polster, Peyton Miller, Luis Díaz (Will Sands 86'), Carles Gil (C), Tomás Chancalay (Jackson Yueill 80')
Substitutes not used: Donovan Parisian, Keegan Hughes, Brandon Bye, Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Oyirwoth, Eric Klein
Head Coach: Caleb Porter
STATS SUMMARY: NE/CIN
Shots: 10 / 9
Shots on Goal: 2 / 3
Saves: 2 / 2
Corner Kicks: 8 / 3
Fouls: 11 / 13
Offside: 1 / 0
Possession: 61.6 / 38.4
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card) 16'
CIN - Kei Kamara (Yellow Card) 40'
CIN - Luca Orellano (Yellow Card) 52'
CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 59'
NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card) 90'+3
OFFICIALS
Referee: Filip Dujic
Ast. Referees: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Calin Radosav
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Robert Schaap
