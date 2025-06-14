Austin FC Beats New York Red Bulls for Second Consecutive Win
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated New York Red Bulls 2-1 behind goals from Guilherme Biro and Brandon Vazquez on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium, earning the team's second consecutive win. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 80th consecutive MLS home sellout for Austin FC, extending the league's longest active streak.
Austin scored early for the second week in a row, taking the lead in the 6th minute just as it did last time out against Colorado. Owen Wolff's initial corner kick was headed back out to him and he played the ball back into the box without hesitation. Biro rose highest to head it in.
The visitors tied the game in the 23rd minute when an unlucky deflection off Vazquez found its way into the net for an own goal.
Vazquez scored the winner at the right end of the field on the other side of halftime. Osman Bukari beat his defender on the right flank and found Vazquez with a low cross to the near post, which the striker expertly put away for his team-high eighth goal of the season in all competitions.
The win moves Austin to within four (4) points of fourth place in the MLS Western Conference entering a league-wide break next week.
Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (1-0) - Guilherme Biro (assisted by Owen Wolff) 6' RBNY (1-1) - Brandon Vazquez (own goal) 23' ATX (2-1) - Brandon Vazquez (assisted by Osman Bukari) 51'
Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. New York Red Bulls | June 14, 2025 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Attendance: 20,738 Weather: Clear, 84 degrees Referee: Rosendo Mendoza Assistant Referee 1: Adam Wienckowski Assistant Referee 2: Matthew Rodman 4th Official: Ricardo Fierro VAR: David Barrie AVAR: Claudiu Badea Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match Austin FC will play its 10th away match and 20th match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
