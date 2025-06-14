New England's Nine-Game Unbeaten Run Comes To An End

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (6-5-5; 23 pts.) fell to FC Cincinnati (10-5-3, 33 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night in front of 27,184 fans at Gillette Stadium in the opening match of a three-game homestand. A first-half strike by Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey provided the game's only goal, ending New England's unbeaten streak at nine games.

The second meeting of the season between New England and FC Cincinnati began as a back-and-forth affair that saw each side trade scoring chances at either end. The visitors opened the scoring midway through the first half, with Kévin Denkey slotting home his 11th goal of the season off a low cross from Luca Orellano in the 26th minute. Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič had kept his net clean with two quick-reaction stops in the game's early moments, both the result of deflections off a New England defender, before Denkey was able to elevate his shot over Ivačič from close range to provide the difference.

New England pushed for the equalizer before halftime, generating four shots in the final 20 minutes of the opening stanza and forcing Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano into a pair of saves. After the break, New England continued to press for a goal despite missing the services of key attacking pieces in Leo Campana, Ignatius Ganago, and Luca Langoni, all of whom were absent due to injury. Luis Diaz made his first start of the regular season alongside forward Tomás Chancalay, who recorded three shots in the contest.

In the second half, Maxi Urruti was deployed off the bench as Head Coach Caleb Porter searched for an attacking spark. The Argentine made an immediate impact with a well-hit shot from a narrow angle, but the powerful strike rippled the side netting. New England had one final chance with a free kick from 25 yards out in second-half stoppage time. Carles Gil, playing in his 175th MLS regular season match for New England, sent a curling effort over the bar.

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution's nine-game undefeated streak from April 12 - May 31 was the club's longest since 2022.

In the last 12 games, New England's only two losses were narrow 1-0 defeats to FC Cincinnati.

Tonight's match marked the first time this season the Revolution trailed at halftime.

Through 16 games, the Revolution have conceded only 15 goals, one more than the league low (Vancouver - 14).

Carles Gil made his 175th MLS regular season appearance for New England in his 16th start of the season.

Tomás Chancalay tallied a team-high three shot attempts, including one on target.

Luis Diaz made his first MLS start for New England, also his first MLS start since October 2022.

17-year-old Homegrown defender Peyton Miller returned from international duty (U.S. Under-20s) to lead the team with three key passes.

Brayan Ceballos returned to the starting lineup after missing two matches with a head injury.

Tonight was the 399th match of Head Coach Caleb Porter's professional club coaching career, including games in all competitions with New England, Columbus Crew, and Portland Timbers. He will coach his 400th professional match on Wednesday, June 25 vs. Nashville.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #16

New England Revolution 0 vs. FC Cincinnati 1

June 14, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referee: Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Assistant Referee: Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Younes Marrakchi

Video Asst. Referee: Robert Schaap

Assistant VAR: Calin Radosav

Weather: 56 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 27,184

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Kévin Denkey 11 (Luca Orellano 4) 26'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 16'

CIN - Kei Kamara (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 40'

CIN - Luca Orellano (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 52'

CIN - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - Dissent) 59'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Unsporting Behavior) 90'+3

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Brayan Ceballos (Maxi Urruti 64'), Mamadou Fofana, Tanner Beason; Peyton Miller, Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold; Carles Gil ©; Luis Diaz (Will Sands 86'), Tomás Chancalay (Jackson Yueill 80').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian, Brandon Bye, Keegan Hughes, Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth, Wyatt Omsberg.

FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano; Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 84'), Matt Miazga ©, Gilberto Flores; Luca Orellano (Alvas Powell 75'), DeAndre Yedlin, Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha; Evander; Kévin Denkey (Tah Brian Anunga 84'), Kei Kamara (Corey Baird 64').

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Louro, Paul Walters, Teenage Hadebe, Gerardo Valenzuela.







