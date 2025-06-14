Union Remain First in Supporters' Shield Standings; Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to a Club-Record 10 MLS Matches
June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 MLS matches with a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night, marking their longest MLS unbeaten streak in club history. Midfielder Jesus Bueno opened the scoring with a shot from outside of the box in first half stoppage time. Charlotte retaliated with a goal of their own in the 78th minute from Wilfried Zaha. Forward Markus Anderson scored the game-winning goal in second half stoppage time to secure all three points at home.
The Union travel to Soldier Field to play against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, June 25th (8:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 2 - Charlotte FC 1
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, June 14, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Ricardo Montero
Assistant Referees: Ian McKay and Eric Weisbrod
Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer
VAR: Michael Radchuk
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Jesus Bueno (unassisted) 45+ 2'
CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty) 78'
PHI - Markus Anderson (Westfield) 90+8'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
CLT - Kerwin Vargas (caution) 29'
PHL - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 33'
CLT - Wilfried Zaha (caution) 33'
PHL - Ben Bender (caution) 45'
PHL - Frankie Westfield (caution) 74'
PHL - Bruno Damiani (caution) 81'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo (Frankie Westfield 45'), Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Alejandro Bedoya (Chris Donovan 45'), Jesus Bueno (Markus Anderson 57'), Ben Bender (Jeremy Rafanello 77'), Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev, Bruno Damiani (Cavan Sullivan 90+2').
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, Eddy Davis III.
Charlotte FC: David Bingham; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Souleyman Doumbia, Ashley Westood, Pep Biel, Brandt Bronico (Eryk Williamson 68'), Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 68'), Idan Toklomati (Tyger Smalls 89'), Wilfried Zaha.
Substitutes not used: Djibril Diani, Kristijan Kahlina, Nikola Petković, Nick Scardina, Iuri Tavares, Bill Tuiloma.
TEAM NOTES
The Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in MLS, the longest in club history.
The Union currently lead in the Supporters' Shield Standings, with 37 points.
Forward Markus Anderson scores his first MLS goal in his first MLS appearance this year. By scoring at 97:58 in tonight's match, he also produced the latest game-winning goal in club history.
Captain Alejandro Bedoya becomes the second player in club history with 300 career appearances for the Boys in Blue.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2025
- Lucho Acosta Brace Leads FC Dallas to 4-2 Comeback Win Over Sporting Kansas City - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Falls, 4-2, at Home to San Diego FC - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New England Revolution, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to CF Montréal - Houston Dynamo FC
- 'Caps Finish First Half of the MLS Season on Top of the Western Conference - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Union Remain First in Supporters' Shield Standings; Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to a Club-Record 10 MLS Matches - Philadelphia Union
- Austin FC Beats New York Red Bulls for Second Consecutive Win - Austin FC
- CLTFC falls on the road to last gasp Union winner - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Fall Late in Philadelphia - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Legend Nick Rimando Added to America First Field Ring of Honor Saturday vs. D.C. United - Real Salt Lake
- LA Galaxy Draw 3-3 in Thriller vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Vitaliy Hlyut and Jason Shokalook to Second Short-Term Agreements of 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Preston Judd's Stoppage-Time Heroics Rescue Point Despite San Jose Being Down To 10 Men In Second Half - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes Share Points in 1-1 Draw at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Union Remain First in Supporters' Shield Standings; Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to a Club-Record 10 MLS Matches
- Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel Named to U.S. Men's National Team for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
- Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIV on October 10
- Union remain first in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to eight MLS games
- Union remain first in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to seven MLS games