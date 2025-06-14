Union Remain First in Supporters' Shield Standings; Extend Their Unbeaten Streak to a Club-Record 10 MLS Matches

June 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 MLS matches with a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night, marking their longest MLS unbeaten streak in club history. Midfielder Jesus Bueno opened the scoring with a shot from outside of the box in first half stoppage time. Charlotte retaliated with a goal of their own in the 78th minute from Wilfried Zaha. Forward Markus Anderson scored the game-winning goal in second half stoppage time to secure all three points at home.

The Union travel to Soldier Field to play against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, June 25th (8:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 2 - Charlotte FC 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Referee: Ricardo Montero

Assistant Referees: Ian McKay and Eric Weisbrod

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 66 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Jesus Bueno (unassisted) 45+ 2'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty) 78'

PHI - Markus Anderson (Westfield) 90+8'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLT - Kerwin Vargas (caution) 29'

PHL - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 33'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (caution) 33'

PHL - Ben Bender (caution) 45'

PHL - Frankie Westfield (caution) 74'

PHL - Bruno Damiani (caution) 81'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo (Frankie Westfield 45'), Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Alejandro Bedoya (Chris Donovan 45'), Jesus Bueno (Markus Anderson 57'), Ben Bender (Jeremy Rafanello 77'), Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev, Bruno Damiani (Cavan Sullivan 90+2').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Isaiah LeFlore, Neil Pierre, Eddy Davis III.

Charlotte FC: David Bingham; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Souleyman Doumbia, Ashley Westood, Pep Biel, Brandt Bronico (Eryk Williamson 68'), Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 68'), Idan Toklomati (Tyger Smalls 89'), Wilfried Zaha.

Substitutes not used: Djibril Diani, Kristijan Kahlina, Nikola Petković, Nick Scardina, Iuri Tavares, Bill Tuiloma.

TEAM NOTES

The Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in MLS, the longest in club history.

The Union currently lead in the Supporters' Shield Standings, with 37 points.

Forward Markus Anderson scores his first MLS goal in his first MLS appearance this year. By scoring at 97:58 in tonight's match, he also produced the latest game-winning goal in club history.

Captain Alejandro Bedoya becomes the second player in club history with 300 career appearances for the Boys in Blue.







