Union remain first in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to seven MLS games
May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union remain atop the Eastern Conference after a 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park on Saturday night. Tonight's result extends the Union's unbeaten streak to nine matches in all competitions. Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan opened the scoring in the seventh minute to put the Union in the lead. In the final minutes of the first half, forward Tai Baribo scored to double the Union's lead. In the 60th minute, Tadeo Allende scored to cut Miami's deficit in half. In the 72nd minute, Baribo scored his second goal of the night to obtain his fourth multi-goal game of the season, becoming the first player in club history to achieve the feat. Miami scored two late goals to finalize the 3-3 draw.
The Union will travel to BMO Field to play against Toronto FC on Wednesday, May 28 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 3 - Inter Miami CF 3
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Referee: Drew Fischer
Assistant Referees: Micheal Barwegen, Lyes Arfa
Fourth Official: Luis Diego Arroyo
VAR: Kevin Stott
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Weather: 64 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Quinn Sullivan (Wagner) 7'
PHI - Tai Baribo (Uhre, Vassilev) 44'
MIA - Tadeo Allende (Allen, Alba) 60'
PHI - Tai Baribo (unassisted) 73'
MIA - Lionel Messi (free kick) 87'
MIA - Telasco Segovia (unassisted) 90+5
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Indiana Vassilev (caution) 41'
MIA - Ian Fray (caution) 42'
PHI - Jesus Bueno (caution) 75'
MIA - Jordi Alba (caution) 76'
PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 86'
MIA - Federico Redondo (caution) 90+2'
PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 90+7'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Quinn Sullivan (Frankie Westfield 87'), Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Bruno Damiani 78'); Tai Baribo, Mikael Uhre (Jesus Bueno 63').
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Olivier Mbaizo, Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan, Chris Donovan.
Inter Miami CF: Oscar Ustari; Gonzalo Lujan (Fafa Picault 78'), Tomas Aviles (Marcelo Weigandt 61'), Ian Fray (Telasco Segovia 61'), Noah Allen; Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Tadeo Allende, Yannick Bright (Federico Redondo 40'); Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.
Substitutes not used: Hector Martinez, Allen Obando, Benjamin Cremaschi, Rocco Rios-Novo, Maximiliano Falcon.
TEAM NOTES
The Union extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches in all competitions.
With tonight's brace, forward Tai Bariob became the fourth player in league history to score at least 13 goals in his first 15 games of a season, joining Carlos Vela (15 in 2019), Chicho Arango (13 in 2024), and Josef Martínez (13 in 2018). Baribo also became the first player in team history to record four multi-goal games in a season. Baribo reached 29 goals across all competitions with the Union, the eighth most in club history. Baribo also made his 30th career start for the Union in MLS play.
The Union are on their best start to a season through 15 games with 30 points. The club's previous best was 28 points in 15 matches back in 2020.
Forward Mikael Uhre registered the 20th assist of his MLS career. He is now tied for eighth most in team history with Quinn Sullivan and Ilsinho.
Defender Kai Wagner registered his sixth assist of the MLS season, tied for third-most in the league.
