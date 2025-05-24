LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Eight Games With 2-2 Tie in Montréal
May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with a 2-2 tie against CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. Mark Delgado and Olivier Giroud both scored for the Black & Gold to secure the point on the road. LAFC is now 6W-4L-5D on the season, and 3W-0L-5D in its last eight matches.
Montréal opened the scoring early with a goal from Giacomo Vironi in the fifth minute. After a Prince Owusu shot rebounded off the LAFC defense, Vironi collected the ball in the box and placed a left-footed shot in the back post of LAFC's goal.
Owusu doubled the lead for Montréal in the 22nd minute after converting a penalty that was won from a foul inside LAFC's box.
Delgado cut the Black & Gold's deficit in half when he finished off a cross from Nathan Ordaz in the 38th minute. Sergi Palencia slipped the ball out to Ordaz on the right side, who perfectly placed the ball into Montréal's box finding Delgado, who hit a powerful shot that Montréal keeper Jonathan Sirois could not keep out of the net.
The score would remain 2-1 until the 77th minute, when Giroud scored the equalizer for LAFC five minutes after coming on as a substitute. Cengiz Ünder hit a cross from the right side into the Montréal box, which rebounded off one of their defenders into the feet of Giroud, who was able to calmly place the ball into the net, sealing the 2-2 draw.
A rebroadcast of tonight's match will be available on Tuesday, May 27, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).
LAFC is back in action on Saturday, May 31, when the club takes on Liga MX's Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-In Match at BMO Stadium. That match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT.
