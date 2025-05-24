Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes put their six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions on the line when they face Houston Dynamo FC tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT at PayPal Park. The game will be broadcast live globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 10-19-4 all-time vs. Houston Dynamo FC (41 GF, 52 GA) with an 8-6-3 (24 GF, 18 GA) home record.

- San Jose is currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

- The Quakes' attackers have been a consistent threat to the Dynamo defense. Cristian Espinoza has tallied six goal contributions (2g/4a) in 10 career games. Mark-Anthony Kaye has netted two goals and two assists in nine matches. Josef Martínez boasts two goals in just three meetings with the Orange Crush.

- The Quakes lead all MLS with 29 team goals. Chicho Arango (9), Josef Martínez (6) and Cristian Espinoza (4) have combined for 19 of those goals-the most for any trio in the league. San Jose is atop Major League Soccer in expected goals with 30.24.

- Despite sitting out last Saturday's match vs. New England, Cristian Espinoza leads all MLS with eight assists and 48 key passes.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.