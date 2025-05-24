Availability Report: Trio to Miss Chicago Game
May 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Chicago Fire FC tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole and Andrés Perea.
Player Availability Report
Kevin O'Toole - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
