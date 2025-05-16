Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 05/17
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Fans attending the Hudson River Derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls at Citi Field on Saturday, May 17 are advised to allow extra travel time due to increased traffic and congestion in the area.
We are anticipating large crowds and added pressure to added pressure on the subway system, highways, and public transit options throughout the city. Gates at Citi Field open at 3:00PM and we recommend arriving early to avoid delays.
Travel Tips:
Plan ahead and consider arriving early to avoid delays.
Public transportation is strongly recommended. Expect crowded trains on the 7 subway line and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) routes serving Mets-Willets Point.
Please consider the NJ Transit strikes when planning your journey.
Allow for potential delays or service changes on game day. Check the MTA website or app for real-time updates.
If driving, expect heavy traffic around Citi Field and major roadways, and allow extra time for parking.
Stay safe, travel smart, and Dale New York!
