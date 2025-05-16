San Diego FC Set to Host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, May 17 at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (7-4-2, 23 points) will look to extend its winning streak to four matches when the Club hosts Sporting Kansas City (3-8-2, 11 points) on Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The match, which celebrates Kids Night presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with local radio coverage in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

Kids Night Presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will serve as the presenting partner of San Diego FC's Kids Night on Saturday, May 17 during the Club's match against Sporting KC. The evening will feature a range of family-friendly pre-gameh and in-game activations, including interactive crafts and educational activities in the Fan Zone, stadium giveaways such as SDFC Community Colored Shoelaces for the first 25,000 fans, and a chance to receive a limited-edition Kids Night patch by visiting Dr. Zoolittle near the Alaska Airlines Gate. Fans can also visit the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance booth for special crafts, panda ear headband giveaways, and engagement with the Zoo's Education Team. Additional highlights include meet-and-greets with mascot Bamboo the Panda and Dr. Zoolittle, live entertainment from The Chameleons brass band, interactive digital content accessible via QR codes, and a Panda Dance Cam during halftime. For tickets, please visit www.sandiegofc.com/tickets.

In-Form and On the Rise

Fresh off a 2-0 shutout win over Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, SDFC has now won three straight matches and climbed to second place in the Western Conference standings. Over its last three games, San Diego has outscored opponents 9-1. SDFC recorded the team's highest single-game expected goals output (4.19) of the season on Wednesday as Danish winger Anders Dreyer scored in his third straight game to move into a share of the league lead in goal contributions with six goals and six assists. In addition, fellow Designated Player Hirving Lozano leads San Diego with six assists and has 10 total goal contributions (four goals, six assists) in 10 appearances.

Fortress Snapdragon

Saturday marks SDFC's third home match of the month and its eighth home match overall this season. With a 4-1-2 home record and momentum on their side, the Club enters Matchday 14 as one of the most dangerous attacking teams in MLS. San Diego has scored 25 goals in 13 matches, the third-most in the league in 2025.

Dreyer Delivers

Danish forward Anders Dreyer continues to lead the way for SDFC with 12 goal contributions (6 goals, 6 assists) this season. Dreyer has scored or assisted in three straight matches and played a key role in Wednesday's victory, scoring the second goal of the night and assisting on the first. Dreyer now leads the Club in both goals and assists.

Defensive Strength

Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season on Wednesday and made history by stopping the first penalty kick in Club history. Dos Santos and defender Christopher McVey have both played every minute of the season so far (1,170 minutes each), anchoring a backline that has allowed just one goal in the last three matches.

Scouting Sporting KC

Sporting KC enters Saturday's match in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 3-8-2 record and just one win in their last five matches. Saturday's match will be SKC's first-ever visit to Snapdragon Stadium, and has historically performed well in inaugural matchups against expansion sides, going 11-5-5 all-time in the club's first-ever meetings with MLS newcomers as part of a 21-10-10 overall record against teams in their debut campaigns. Saturday's showdown is the first of two fixtures this season between Sporting KC and SDFC with the rematch scheduled for Aug. 9 at Children's Mercy Park.

May Matches at Home

Saturday's contest is part of a five-match May homestand at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for all May matches are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Remaining May Home Matches:

May 17 vs. Sporting Kansas City (Kids Night presented by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

May 24 vs. LA Galaxy

May 31 vs. Austin FC (Summer Kickoff presented by California Bank & Trust

What's Next

Following Saturday's match, San Diego FC will remain at home to host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 24 at Snapdragon Stadium.

SAN DIEGO FC VS SPORTING KANSAS CITY

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 14

Saturday, May 17 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Mark Rogondino (PxP), Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Alejandro Figueredo (PxP), Tony Cherchi (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD vs KC Game Notes

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites (Varas, Tverskov, Dos Santos)

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android







