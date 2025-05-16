Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview
May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field for a Western Conference clash against St. Louis CITY SC as the Loons look to maintain their strong home form. Saturday's matchup marks the first of back-to-back meetings between the two clubs, with the sides set to meet again just four days later at the same venue for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.
Minnesota United dropped a 2-0 decision to Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night at Shell Energy Stadium in Texas. Playing their second game in five days, the Loons rotated their starting lineup but struggled to generate chances in the attacking third. Houston defenders Pablo Ortiz and Felipe Andrade each scored their first MLS goals to hand MNUFC just their third road loss of the season.
St. Louis CITY SC also faced a midweek test, drawing 2-2 at home against Sporting Kansas City in a Missouri rivalry clash. CITY SC took a 2-0 lead with goals from Célio Pompeu and Cedric Teuchert but were unable to close out the match, conceding twice in the second half. The result extended St. Louis' winless run and left them seeking answers as they prepare for a quick turnaround in Saint Paul.
The Loons aim to reestablish control on home field, where they've already secured strong results this season. Minnesota will look to its midfield creativity and wide playmakers to spark the attack and regain offensive momentum.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE UPCOMING STRETCH OF GAMES...
"This is the beginning of another three-home game week. For us, it's the start of something as opposed to the end of something... We can almost brush [Wednesday] under the carpet a little bit and set about our business this week with freshness and full availability across the group."
DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL ON RETURING TO ALLIANZ FIELD...
"Coming back at home, I think we need the energy - with the crowd behind us just like last week. We need to get out of the gates early and get that energy back again."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
Joseph Rosales - Suspended (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. ST. LOUIS CITY SC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
05.17.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 14
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 6-3-4 (22 pts. | 3-1-2 at home)
STL: 2-6-5 (11 pts. | 1-3-2 on the road)
