Houston Dynamo FC Travel to FC Dallas for MLS Rivalry Week Matchup

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel for a Texas Derby matchup versus FC Dallas on Saturday, May 17, as part of MLS Rivalry Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium, and fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Dynamo are coming off a midweek victory after defeating Minnesota United FC 2-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday. Defenders Felipe Andrade and Pablo Ortiz each scored their first MLS goals during their first-career MLS starts, while the team also earned their fifth clean sheet of the season. Andrade's performance earned him MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors.

Notably, Wednesday night marked the second match in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored versus FC Dallas.

The Dynamo next travel to another in-state rival for a Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup match versus Austin FC on Wednesday, May 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the match live via Paramount+.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at FC Dallas

WHEN:

Saturday, May 17 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson

Spanish: Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







