New York City FC Girls Teams Accepted into Girls Academy ASPIRE League for 2025-26 Season

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC is proud to announce its Girls Teams have been accepted into the Girls Academy (GA) ASPIRE League for the 2025-26 season. This significant achievement underscores New York City FC's commitment to fostering elite female soccer talent and providing a clear pathway to the highest levels of competition.

ASPIRE offers a structured, performance-based pathway for players aged U13-U19, featuring regional league play, national showcases, and individual talent identification programs.  This environment provides players with increased exposure to college scouts and opportunities for advancement to the GA's top-tier league.

"Joining the GA ASPIRE League is a pivotal moment for our Girls Teams. It aligns with our vision to provide our players with the highest level of competition and development opportunities," said  Raul Santos, Senior Manager Girls Teams at New York City FC. "This platform will not only challenge our players but also prepare them for the next steps in their development and soccer journeys."

New York City FC will be hosting open training sessions during May and June to identify top female talent to represent New York City FC for the 2025-2026 Season. Interested players must register in advance via the following link: NYCFC Girls Teams | GA Aspire & USYS/EDP | Talent ID.

For more information about New York City FC's Girls Teams, visit newyorkcityfc.com/youth/girlsdevelopment.







