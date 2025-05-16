New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 16

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The 2024-25 MLS NEXT season continued last weekend as the New England Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s were in Boyds, Maryland competing in the 2025 MLS NEXT Flex tournament.

The U-18s opened group play last Friday, playing St. Louis CITY SC to a 1-1 draw. A late own goal from the opponent helped New England level the match, though the Revolution fell 4-3 in the ensuing penalty shootout. New England played a tightly contested match against Barca Residency, 3-2, in its second fixture of MLS NEXT Flex. Sage Kinner (2007 - Burlington, Vt.) and Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) both tallied in the match.

The U-18s closed out the tournament with a 1-0 win over Jacksonville FC. Midfielder Jordi Tornberg Ayala (2006 - Revere, Mass.) scored the lone goal, while goalkeeper Owen Beninga (2007 - Jackson, Wyo.) collected the clean sheet. The U-18s concluded the tournament with a third-place finish in Group J.

The U-16s fell 1-0 to Orlando City SC on Saturday, followed by a 3-0 shutout victory against ALBION SC Los Angeles on Sunday. Levi Katsell (2009 - San Diego, Calif.) led the attack with a goal-and-assist performance, while Kaleb De Oliveira (2009 - Somerville, Mass.) and Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Newport, R.I.) each netted a goal. The U-16s closed out Flex action, dueling Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 3-3 draw. Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) recorded a goal and assist, joining Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) and Harley Kerr (2009 - The Plains, Va). on the scoresheet.

The U-15s fell to Houston Dynamo FC, 3-0, on Saturday. New England then went on to play Miami Futbol Academy Rush to a 2-2 draw, winning 3-0 in the penalty shootout. Frankie Caruso (2010 - Newton, Mass.) converted from the penalty spot in the second minute, while Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) added another in the 31st minute. The U-15s third fixture against Modesto Ajax United was canceled due to inclement weather.

All five Academy teams are back in action this weekend as the U-18s and U-16s host D.C. United on Saturday, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s take on the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. St. Louis CITY SC U-18s

Friday, May 9, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 1(2), St. Louis CITY SC 1(3)

Scoring Summary:

NE - Own Goal 90'

STL - 45'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sage Kinner, Damario McIntosh, Eli Ackerman, Sheridan McNish; Josh Partal (Aidan Reilly 78'), Bryan Norena (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 73'), Javaun Mussenden; Raphael Alves (Cristiano Carlos 46'), Grant Emerhi, Robert Nichols III (Josh Poulson 78').

Substitutes Not Used: Giuseppe Ciampa, Edwin Flores, Julian Chapman.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Barca Residency U-18s

Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 2, Barca Residency 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Sage Kinner (Edwin Flores) 3'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Giuseppe Ciampa) 6'

BAR - 10'

BAR - 37'

BAR - 90'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Sage Kinner, Damario McIntosh (Grant Emerhi 46'), Eli Ackerman (Jordi Tornberg Ayala 60'), Sheridan McNish; Josh Poulson, Giuseppe Ciampa (Bryan Norena 60'), Javaun Mussenden; Edwin Flores (Josh Partal 60'), Grant Emerhi, Cristiano Carlos (Robert Nichols III 60').

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Raphael Alves, Enzo Goncalves.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Jacksonville FC U-18s

Monday, May 12, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 1, Jacksonville FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Bryan Norena) 30'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Sage Kinner (Javaun Mussenden 46'), Damario McIntosh, Eli Ackerman (Giuseppe Ciampa 84'), Aidan Reilly (Josh Poulson 74'); Edwin Flores, Josh Partal, Jordi Tornberg Ayala; Grant Emerhi (Bryan Norena 23'), Enzo Goncalves (Raphael Alves 84'), Cristiano Carlos.

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Robert Nichols III, Sheridan McNish.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Orlando City SC U-16s

Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 0, Orlando City SC 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Chris Scott (Jonathan Cante 55'); Alex Glassman (Zayden Bediako 46'), Levi Katsell, Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Brandon Velez 46'); Judah Siqueira, Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Simon Medina (Kaisei Korytoski 70').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Kaleb De Oliveira, Edon Zharku, Kauan De Campos, Isaiah Claverie.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. ALBION SC Los Angeles U-16s

Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 3, St. Louis CITY 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kaleb De Oliveira (Levi Katsell) 21'

NE - Levi Katsell (Aarin Prajapati) 42'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski (Josh Macedo) 66'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Aarin Prajapati (Isaiah Claverie 68'), Jonathan Cante (Edon Zharku 46'), Zayden Bediako (Harley Kerr 46'), Kauan De Campos (Josh Macedo 55'); Chris Scott, Levi Katsell (Alex Glassman 88'), Kaisei Korytoski; Brandon Velez (Simon Medina 88'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 88'), Kaleb De Oliveira.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC U-16s

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Jonathan Cante) 37'

NE - Brandon Velez (Levi Katsell) 44'

NE - Harley Kerr (Judah Siqueira) 50'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis (Ryker Fauth 26'); Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Kauan De Campos (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 26'); Alex Glassman, Levi Katsell, Kaleb De Oliveira (Jonathan Cante 40'); Judah Siqueira, Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Simon Medina (Brandon Velez 26').

Substitutes Not Used: Isaiah Claverie, Edon Zharku, Zayden Bediako.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Houston Dynamo FC U-15s

Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 0, Houston Dynamo FC 3

Scoring Summary:

HOU - 5'

HOU - 36'

HOU - 40'

Revolution U-15s: Zach Lapierre; Makai Harr (Alex Gomes 67'), Shayne Dos Santos (Musah Adamu 59'), Braeden Anderson (Jude Chisholm 59'), Alex Lewis (Niaz Sacirbey 59'); Tobin Farmer, Andrew Hsu (Frankie Caruso 46'), Logan Azar; Bayron Morales-Vega, Lucas Pereira (Davi Pereira 46'), Rikelme De Almeida.

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida.

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Miami Rush U-15s

Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Maryland SoccerPlex

New England Revolution 2(3), Miami Rush 2(0)

Scoring Summary:

NE - Frankie Caruso (Penalty Kick) 2'

MIA - 31'

NE - Musah Adamu (Bayron Morales-Vega 31')

MIA - 80'

Revolution U-15s: JV De Almeida; Makai Harr, Shayne Dos Santos, Braeden Anderson, Alex Lewis; Tobin Farmer (Alex Gomes 46'), Andrew Hsu, Logan Pereira (Jesse Ebere 60'); Bayron Morales-Vega, Lucas Pereira (Musah Adamu 75'), Rikelme De Almeida (Jude Chisholm 46').

Substitutes Not Used: Zach Lapierre, Niaz Sacirbey.







