Goalkeeper Matt Turner Returns to New England Revolution on Loan Through Summer 2026

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - American goalkeeper Matt Turner will return to the New England Revolution on loan from French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, commonly known as Lyon, through June 30, 2026, with an option to purchase. Turner will be a Designated Player on New England's roster for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season and will be a TAM-eligible player in 2026.

Press Conference: The Revolution invite the media to attend Matt Turner's introductory press conference on Monday, August 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET at the Revolution Training Center (1776 Revolution Way, Foxborough, MA 02035). He will be joined by Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. Revolution training will then be open to media viewing/filming at the start of the session from 10:30 - 10:45 a.m.

The United States' starting goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Turner has posted 29 wins and 27 clean sheets in his 52 senior caps with the U.S. Men's National Team. He leads all USMNT goalkeepers for the most clean sheets (14) through their first 20 caps, and became the first American goalkeeper to save a penalty kick in his international debut. At the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, Turner posted five shutouts in six starts, taking home Golden Glove and Best XI honors. That same year, he finished as runner-up to Christian Pulisic for 2021 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.

Before departing for Europe in June 2022, the Park Ridge, N.J. native spent seven seasons with the New England Revolution, originally joining the club in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Fairfield University. In his last full season stateside before transferring to Arsenal, Turner won 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Best XI honors, took home the MLS All-Star Game MVP Award, and helped lead New England to the club's first Supporters' Shield title. In MLS regular season and postseason action, Turner has recorded 108 regular season starts with 23 clean sheets, with four penalty saves on 11 attempts faced.

"When the opportunity arose to bring Matt Turner back to the Revolution, we were glad to act swiftly to welcome one of the most talented players ever to represent the club," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Matt's talent and leadership will make our squad stronger now and in the future. We look forward to having Matt and his family back in New England."

"I look forward to welcoming Matt back to the Revolution and I am excited for this opportunity to work with one of the best goalkeepers our league has produced," Head Coach Caleb Porter added. "Matt holds himself to an extremely high standard that has led him to success at the international level, in Europe, and of course, in MLS. Matt's shot-stopping quality and overall character and mentality make him a tremendous addition to our goalkeeping corps."

While on loan to Crystal Palace FC during the 2024-25 campaign, Turner served as the backup goalkeeper for South London side during the club's historic run to the FA Cup title, its first major trophy. He made his debut for Palace on Oct. 30, 2024, posting eight saves in the Eagles' 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup Round of 16. Previously, Turner totaled 21 starts for Nottingham Forest, including 17 appearances in the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign. During his first stop in England at Arsenal FC, the American goalkeeper started five times in the Gunners' 2022-23 UEFA Europa League play and twice in 2023 FA Cup action.

"It is a privilege to return to the club that launched my career," Turner said. "The club that helped me discover who I am as a professional, the club that has always felt like a home away from home. To have the chance to play in front of the Revolution supporters once again is a priceless feeling and one I've never taken for granted. My family and I have felt their unwavering support throughout these last three years, and I can't wait to wear the Revolution crest again at Gillette Stadium. I am grateful for this opportunity to earn my place on the field and look forward to winning many more games with the Revolution."

Turner will begin training with New England next week and will be eligible to feature in the Revolution's next match on Saturday, August 9 vs. D.C. United. The home contest at Gillette Stadium, also the club's first "Alumni Night" celebration, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, available to watch on MLS Season Pass (Apple TV). Listen to the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mas Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA. Revolution tickets and 2026 Season Memberships are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire American goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from Olympique Lyonnais (France) through June 30, 2026, with an option to purchase. Turner will occupy a Designated Player slot in 2025 and will be a TAM-eligible player in 2026.

#30 MATT TURNER

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: 06/24/1994 (31)

Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.

Nationality: United States

