Rafael Navarro Brace Propels Rapids to Victory over Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Rafael Navarro scored the club's first two goals of Leagues Cup 2025, his third and fourth in the tournament's history after netting two in 2024.

The forward has now extended his club lead to 10 goals across all competitions.

He is now tied with Omar Cummings, John Spencer, and Wolde Harris (4) for the third-most multi-goal games in club history.

Djordje Mihailovic notched his seventh assist of the season, providing the free kick leading to Navarro's game-winning goal.

Calvin Harris' assist on Navarro's first goal marked his first in Leagues Cup play.

Harris has now recorded two assists this season across all competitions.

Reggie Cannon made his Leagues Cup debut.

Noah Cobb was named to the Rapids' gameday roster for the first time.

Sydney Wathuta was named to the First Team's gameday roster for the first time.

Final Score

COL - 2 (Rafael Navarro 62', 87')

SAN - 1 (Jordan Carrillo 53')

Starting XI

Zack Steffen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Calvin Harris, Ian Murphy, Ted Ku-DiPietro (Darren Yapi 61'), Cole Bassett

Substitutes

Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Bassett, Alex Harris, Ali Fadal, Daouda Amadou, Wayne Frederick, Jackson Travis, Sydney Wathuta, Noah Cobb







Major League Soccer Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.