Rafael Navarro Brace Propels Rapids to Victory over Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener
August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Rafael Navarro scored the club's first two goals of Leagues Cup 2025, his third and fourth in the tournament's history after netting two in 2024.
The forward has now extended his club lead to 10 goals across all competitions.
He is now tied with Omar Cummings, John Spencer, and Wolde Harris (4) for the third-most multi-goal games in club history.
Djordje Mihailovic notched his seventh assist of the season, providing the free kick leading to Navarro's game-winning goal.
Calvin Harris' assist on Navarro's first goal marked his first in Leagues Cup play.
Harris has now recorded two assists this season across all competitions.
Reggie Cannon made his Leagues Cup debut.
Noah Cobb was named to the Rapids' gameday roster for the first time.
Sydney Wathuta was named to the First Team's gameday roster for the first time.
Final Score
COL - 2 (Rafael Navarro 62', 87')
SAN - 1 (Jordan Carrillo 53')
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Oliver Larraz, Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Calvin Harris, Ian Murphy, Ted Ku-DiPietro (Darren Yapi 61'), Cole Bassett
Substitutes
Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Bassett, Alex Harris, Ali Fadal, Daouda Amadou, Wayne Frederick, Jackson Travis, Sydney Wathuta, Noah Cobb
Major League Soccer Stories from August 1, 2025
- New York City FC Transfers Forward Mounsef Bakrar to GNK Dinamo Zagreb - New York City FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Botafogo Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup with a Bang, Take Down CF Monterrey 3-2 and Earn All Three Points - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Begin Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign with 5-2 Win over Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Explodes with 7-0 Win over Continental Champion Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rafael Navarro Brace Propels Rapids to Victory over Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rafael Navarro Brace Propels Rapids to Victory over Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana
- Rapids Kick off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Santos Laguna
- Colorado Rapids Loan Kimani Stewart-Baynes to Lexington SC
- Inside the Matchups: Rapids vs. Liga MX Foes in Leagues Cup 2025